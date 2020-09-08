Microsoft Advertising Xbox Prize

Looks like Microsoft Advertising sent out some prizes. Well, this prize is an XBox One X and it was sent to Mabo Media in the UK. The letter says "congratulations, this package has been supplied by Microsoft Advertising for your winning position in the Get to Green Contest."

So they tweeted the photo and thanked Microsoft:

Well done Team @Mabo_Media🎉 Glad it arrived and hopefully you can get playing soon😀 #MSFTAds #TeamMabo — Microsoft Advertising (@MSFTAdvertising) August 31, 2020

