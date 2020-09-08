Microsoft Advertising Xbox Prize

Sep 8, 2020
Microsoft Advertising Xbox Prize

Looks like Microsoft Advertising sent out some prizes. Well, this prize is an XBox One X and it was sent to Mabo Media in the UK. The letter says "congratulations, this package has been supplied by Microsoft Advertising for your winning position in the Get to Green Contest."

So they tweeted the photo and thanked Microsoft:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

