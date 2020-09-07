Vlog #83: Kevin Lee On Nofollow Links, 302 Redirects & If SEO Is Harder Than PPC

In part one of my interview with Kevin Lee is the CEO is the Executive Chairman and Founder of DidIt, we spoke about his rich history in the search marketing space and digital PR and why it works so well for SEO. In part two, we get into the weeds a bit and talk about branded content, redirects, nofollows and if SEO is harder than PPC.

Branded content is important, he said but he talks about walking the line between 302 redirects and nofollow attributes on your links. He discussed how for one of his new non-profits, how he will be using a branded content strategy. We then dug into his feelings on if 302 redirects pass link signals versus 301 redirects. It was a fun talk and he feels 302s do not pass signals, but 301s do - despite what Google says. He then went super old school with how in the early 2000s, affiliate networks were doing 302s for their links, but then new affiliate networks wanted to get direct links to pass SEO value. Those didn’t last too long, when Matt Cutts killed it.

He then dared to answer what is harder; doing SEO or doing PPC. He said SEO is harder in the sense that it takes longer to show the client value. PPC you can show value to the client almost immediately.

Here are the timestamps if you want them:

0:30 - Nofollow & Disavow Links Impact On Google Search

2:14 - SEO As A Larger Picture, A Holistic View

3:25 - Greater Marketing Focus Gives You More Marketing Budget

4:34 - Branded Content Do They Need 302s vs Nofollows In SEO

6:52 - Do 302 Redirects Pass Link Weight Like 301 Redirects?

8:00 - 302s In Advertising Do Not Pass Link Juice

9:30 - What Is Harder: SEO or PPC?

9:51 - Faster To Show Success In PPC Than SEO

10:46 - Some SEO Changes Can Have Short Term Negative Impact

