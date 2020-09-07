SEO Conference Exhibitor Booth During A Pandemic

On Friday I shared a photo of some brave souls in Germany at the SMX Munich conference. This one was of Izzi Smith getting up on stage to give her talk in person wearing a mask. Here is one of folks from the SEO industry in a mask by the Peak Ace exhibitor booth. Yes, they had exhibitors.

I guess we need to start testing a way to do this safely and this was the first SEO event, done in-person, in a hybrid manner - some online, some in person, both speakers, attendees and exhibitors.

It is nice to see but also seems scary to me.

This photo was shared by Marcus Tandler on Twitter.

