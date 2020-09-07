Google Uploads Labor Day Doodle Five Years In A Row

After never showing a special Google Doodle for Labor Day in the US, Google for the fifth year in a row has posted a Labor Day logo. This year's Labor Day Doodle, Google said "highlights just a few of the countless professions that each play a vital role in our society." Google added "Thank you to all the hard-working laborers across the nation."

You can see doctors, bakers, painters, blue collar workers, farmers and more highlighted in this Doodle.

Google use to post small American flags but nothing more. Even dating back to 2004 and 2005, Google didn't post a Labor Day logo. But that stopped in 2016 with their first Labor Day logo.

