Daily Search Forum Recap: September 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's August 2023 core update should be done soon, if not already by the time you read this email but we saw more volatility on September 5th, as an FYI. Google said you should self-assess your content and remove unhelpful content that way. Most SEOs won't use AI to translate content for search but many will. Google Ads adds customer IDs to email notifications, it is a small but big deal. Google Search Console Insights tips for creating modern-looking content is not an SEO thing.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.