Daily Search Forum Recap: September 5, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing a new forum display for its search results. Google Ads added a merchant products tab for image selection. Google is linking Google Ads and Google Merchant Center accounts together automatically. Google will opt out new advertisers from parked domains. Google Ads to require gambling advertisers to recertify.

