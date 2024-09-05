Daily Search Forum Recap: September 5, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing a new forum display for its search results. Google Ads added a merchant products tab for image selection. Google is linking Google Ads and Google Merchant Center accounts together automatically. Google will opt out new advertisers from parked domains. Google Ads to require gambling advertisers to recertify.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Tests Top Comments & Related Discussions For Forum Search Results
Google confirmed with me that they are testing a new forum display for its search results that shows the top comments and related discussions. This is a new way of showing forum related content in the Google Search results.
-
Google Ads Gains Merchant Products Tab For Images
Google Ads seems to be rolling out a new tab in its image assets library named "Merchant products." This tab shows images you uploaded to your linked Google Merchant Center account.
-
Google To Automatically Link Ads & Merchant Center Accounts
Google will automatically link Google Ads and Google Merchant Center accounts by October 3, 2024. Google emailed some advertisers who have yet to link those accounts about the change.
-
Google Ads To Opt Out New Accounts From Serving Ads On Parked Domains
Google Ads sent out a notice that it is changing its Content Suitability policy for Parked Domains in Google. Google will opt out new accounts from serving ads on parked domains starting next month, October 2024.
-
Google Ads Requiring Gambling Advertisers With Games Certification To Recertify
Google Ads said that by November 2024, advertisers with the gambling and games certification must recertify or stop relying on the certification to advertise products in scope of the Gambling and games policy.
-
Google Shopping Cart Cookies In Israel
Here are some Google cookies, Google Shopping cart style cookies, I found on Instagram from a Google event at the Israel office. The cookies say Shopping IL by Google.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Folks, if being vocal on Twitter about Google treating a site unfairly was the #1 factor that led to recovery, I'd be a goddamn billionaire by now, Cyrus SEO on X
- Google has banned locksmith local ads in Spain, Barry Schwartz on X
- Is site spam score of 1% bad?, Reddit
- To clarify a couple of things: 1. These suspensions aren’t permanent – once an account is back in compliance it can be reactivated. 2. Customers can opt to leave a credit card as the backup payment meth, AdsLiaison on X
- Video Action campaigns will be migrating to Demand Gen campaigns next year. What to know about Demand Gen campaigns: - They serve image and video assets on YouTube, Gmail, Discover, and will soon have the option to serve on Google, AdsLiaison on X
- Was this the "Review Site Update"? The most recent Core Update seemed to target 3rd party review sites. Every one I'm looking at is showing major declines., Ross Hudgens on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Search testing new display for forum content
- Google Ads Introduces New Masthead Format Requirements Page
- Google Ads to upgrade Video Action Campaigns to Demand Gen in 2025
- Will ChatGPT be the new Google? The future of search and information retrieval
- Does generative AI save time in PPC?
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics 4 introduces benchmarking data, MarTech
- The best alternative to Google Analytics 4 (GA4), TechBullion
Industry & Business
- AI startup You.com raises $50 million, predicts 'more AI agents than people' by 2025, VentureBeat
- Google faces a possible $100 billion litigation avalanche, says Bernstein, Fortune
- Microsoft avoids UK probe into hiring of Inflection AI employees, CNBC
- Microsoft to announce ‘next phase of Copilot’ on September 16th, The Verge
- The Internet Archive Loses Its Appeal of a Major Copyright Case, Wired
- EU regulators to seek feedback on Google's compliance proposals to avert charges, Reuters
- Expanding our support for teen wellbeing on YouTube across Europe, YouTube Blog
- Google limits on Android Auto access may breach EU rules, adviser says, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- 8 Ways To Ensure That Your Content Is Accessible, Content Marketing Institute
- What Are UGC Links? (Vs. Sponsored and Nofollow), Semrush
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Alternatives Get New Updates As Apple Also Preparing Major Maps Announcements, AutoEvolution
- Google Maps just added this incredible feature to Wear OS — one more reason to leave your phone at home, Tom's Guide
Mobile & Voice
- Android 15 will be available on supported Pixel devices in the coming weeks, TechCrunch
- Qualcomm working on mixed-reality smart glasses with Google, Samsung, CNBC
SEO
- Authorship Unlocked: Optimizing Author Profiles for Better Search Rankings, Amsive
- NLP in SEO: What It Is & How to Use It to Optimize Your Content, Semrush
- SEO Is In Its PMM Era, Mike Ginley
- SEO poisoning and VPN spoofing used to target anything and everything with WikiLoader malware, TechRadar
- 100th Episode Special, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
PPC
- Drive better performance by upgrading Video Action Campaigns to Demand Gen, Google Blog
- Targeting and pacing changes in the Display & Video 360 API and Structured Data Files, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Update to Google Ads Financial products and services policy (September 2024), Google Advertising Policies Help
- Unwrap growth this holiday season with Microsoft Advertising, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
- Google launches new AI tools for the social impact sector, Google Blog
- Gboard for Android redesigns emoji picker for bigger screens, 9to5Google
- Gemini (gemini.google.com) now shows related content links in its responses, Google Workspace Updates
Other Search
- Android earthquake alerts now available everywhere in the U.S., Google Blog
- Few have tried OpenAI’s Google killer. Here’s what they think., Washington Post
- Google.org’s new focus areas, Google Blog
- Microsoft Customers Pause on Office AI Assistant Due to Budgets, Bugs, The Information
- SearchGPT: The Latest Challenge to Google Search, SE Ranking
- Porn Generators, Cheating Tools, and ‘Expert’ Medical Advice: Inside OpenAI’s Marketplace for Custom Chatbots, Gizmodo
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.