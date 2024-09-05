Google To Automatically Link Ads & Merchant Center Accounts

Sep 5, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Link

Google will automatically link Google Ads and Google Merchant Center accounts by October 3, 2024. Google emailed some advertisers who have yet to link those accounts about the change.

The email, which was posted by Casey Gill on LinkedIn, says "Your Google Ads account will be automatically linked with Merchant Center after October 03, 2024."

It goes on to explain:

You're receiving this message because your Google Ads account is missing out on the opportunity to show products in your ads which will allow shoppers to quickly and easily find your products on Google.

Here is a screenshot of the email:

Google To Link Ads Merchant Center Accounts

Casey wrote, "Account linking is generally one of the first few things I look at in a new account, however, before you gawk there may be genuine reasons this hasn't been done, such as previous account issues or suspension warnings in GMC as an example (been there!) I suspect in the near future we won't have to manually link any of our Google properties as it will all be automatically done for us unless you opt out. Take this example below as a hint. I also think this will happen across other tools including GSC, GA4 and beyond."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 5, 2024

Sep 5, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Tests Top Comments & Related Discussions For Forum Search Results

Sep 5, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gains Merchant Products Tab For Images

Sep 5, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google To Automatically Link Ads & Merchant Center Accounts

Sep 5, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Opt Out New Accounts From Serving Ads On Parked Domains

Sep 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Requiring Gambling Advertisers With Games Certification To Recertify

Sep 5, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads To Opt Out New Accounts From Serving Ads On Parked Domains
Next Story: Google Ads Gains Merchant Products Tab For Images

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.