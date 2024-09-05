Google will automatically link Google Ads and Google Merchant Center accounts by October 3, 2024. Google emailed some advertisers who have yet to link those accounts about the change.

The email, which was posted by Casey Gill on LinkedIn, says "Your Google Ads account will be automatically linked with Merchant Center after October 03, 2024."

It goes on to explain:

You're receiving this message because your Google Ads account is missing out on the opportunity to show products in your ads which will allow shoppers to quickly and easily find your products on Google.

Here is a screenshot of the email:

Casey wrote, "Account linking is generally one of the first few things I look at in a new account, however, before you gawk there may be genuine reasons this hasn't been done, such as previous account issues or suspension warnings in GMC as an example (been there!) I suspect in the near future we won't have to manually link any of our Google properties as it will all be automatically done for us unless you opt out. Take this example below as a hint. I also think this will happen across other tools including GSC, GA4 and beyond."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.