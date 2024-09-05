Google Ads Gains Merchant Products Tab For Images

Google Merchant Robots

Google Ads seems to be rolling out a new tab in its image assets library named "Merchant products." This tab shows images you uploaded to your linked Google Merchant Center account.

Google told us this feature would be coming a few months ago, and now it is here.

This was spotted by Hana Kobzová who notified me of it on X and also posted it on her excellent PPC News site. Here is that screenshot:

Google Ads Merchant Products Tab

You can also filter those images by the Merchant Center attributes including:

  • Listing Group ID
  • Merchant ID
  • Product name
  • Item ID
  • Brand
  • Product type
  • Category
  • Custom attribute

Forum discussion at X.

 

