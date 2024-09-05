Google Ads said that by November 2024, advertisers with the gambling and games certification must recertify or stop relying on the certification to advertise products in scope of the Gambling and games policy.

Google wrote, "In November 2024, the Google Ads Circumventing Systems policy will be updated."

"Advertisers with the Gambling and games certification must recertify or stop relying on the certification to advertise products in scope of the Gambling and games policy if a material change has occurred since the certification application was submitted," Google added.

If you do not comply, Google said, they "will suspend your Google Ads accounts upon detection and without prior warning." Google added "and you will not be allowed to advertise with us again."

Failure to do so will be considered a violation of the Google Ads Circumventing Systems policy, Google said.

Material changes include, but are not limited to:

Changes to advertiser’s product offerings which are inconsistent with any license or approvals provided to Google

Changes to advertiser’s compliance with applicable regulations

Changes to advertiser’s licensure or other compliance with Google’s Gambling and games certification requirements

Google said that changes to an advertiser’s address or payment methods are not considered material for purposes of this Gambling and games recertification requirement.

