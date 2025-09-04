Daily Search Forum Recap: September 4, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Court documents reveal more on Google using user interactions, user data, Chrome data. Plus it talks about the Google search index, spam scores, PageRank, Glue and more. Google Hotel Center will enforce pricing accuracy soon. Bing is testing a floating Copilot search box with keyword suggestions. Bing related search can expand to show more. And the industry lost a legend, Alan Bleiweiss, who has passed away.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • New Court Docs: Google Search User Interactions, User Data & Chrome Data
    With the Google monopoly remedies ruling from the other day, we have more documents from the court mentioning more about Google's usage of user interactions, user data, Chrome data and more.
  • New Court Docs: Google Search Index, Spam Score, PageRank & Glue
    With the Google monopoly remedies ruling from the other day, we have even more documents from the court mentioning more about Google's search index, spam score, PageRank, page quality, Glue and more.
  • Google Hotel Center To Crack Down On Pricing Accuracy
    Google sent out emails to hotels and lodging partners to inform them that they will begin enforcing pricing accuracy on their listings and feeds. The email says that starting on September 22, 2025, Google "will start removing more inaccurate prices from being shown on Google for both ads and free booking links."
  • Bing Search Floating Copilot Search Box With Keyword Suggestions
    In June we reported that Microsoft was testing a floating Copilot search box in the Bing Search results interface. Now, Microsoft added keyword suggestions next to the floating Copilot search box to help you figure out what to search for.
  • Bing Tests Related Searches That Expand To More
    Microsoft is testing expandable related searches in the Bing Search results. When you hover your mouse cursor over the related searches, Bing will load more below them.
  • The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Alan Bleiweiss - Caring & Giving SEO
    I am deeply sad to report that Alan Bleiweiss has passed away on August 22nd. Alan was a true friend to the search marketing industry; he always had a witty and funny response to make everyone smile, even during the most frustrating times. He cared deeply about the industry, the people within it and his friends and family.
  • Google Illuminated Cone Wall - Art?
    I spotted this photo from a Google office that has these illuminated cones coming out of the wall. I guess you can rearrange the cones and I guess this is some form of art?

