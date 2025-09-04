Daily Search Forum Recap: September 4, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Court documents reveal more on Google using user interactions, user data, Chrome data. Plus it talks about the Google search index, spam scores, PageRank, Glue and more. Google Hotel Center will enforce pricing accuracy soon. Bing is testing a floating Copilot search box with keyword suggestions. Bing related search can expand to show more. And the industry lost a legend, Alan Bleiweiss, who has passed away.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

We’re improving translation capabilities for Circle to Search, Google Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.