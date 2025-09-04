Daily Search Forum Recap: September 4, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Court documents reveal more on Google using user interactions, user data, Chrome data. Plus it talks about the Google search index, spam scores, PageRank, Glue and more. Google Hotel Center will enforce pricing accuracy soon. Bing is testing a floating Copilot search box with keyword suggestions. Bing related search can expand to show more. And the industry lost a legend, Alan Bleiweiss, who has passed away.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
New Court Docs: Google Search User Interactions, User Data & Chrome Data
With the Google monopoly remedies ruling from the other day, we have more documents from the court mentioning more about Google's usage of user interactions, user data, Chrome data and more.
-
New Court Docs: Google Search Index, Spam Score, PageRank & Glue
With the Google monopoly remedies ruling from the other day, we have even more documents from the court mentioning more about Google's search index, spam score, PageRank, page quality, Glue and more.
-
Google Hotel Center To Crack Down On Pricing Accuracy
Google sent out emails to hotels and lodging partners to inform them that they will begin enforcing pricing accuracy on their listings and feeds. The email says that starting on September 22, 2025, Google "will start removing more inaccurate prices from being shown on Google for both ads and free booking links."
-
Bing Search Floating Copilot Search Box With Keyword Suggestions
In June we reported that Microsoft was testing a floating Copilot search box in the Bing Search results interface. Now, Microsoft added keyword suggestions next to the floating Copilot search box to help you figure out what to search for.
-
Bing Tests Related Searches That Expand To More
Microsoft is testing expandable related searches in the Bing Search results. When you hover your mouse cursor over the related searches, Bing will load more below them.
-
The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Alan Bleiweiss - Caring & Giving SEO
I am deeply sad to report that Alan Bleiweiss has passed away on August 22nd. Alan was a true friend to the search marketing industry; he always had a witty and funny response to make everyone smile, even during the most frustrating times. He cared deeply about the industry, the people within it and his friends and family.
-
Google Illuminated Cone Wall - Art?
I spotted this photo from a Google office that has these illuminated cones coming out of the wall. I guess you can rearrange the cones and I guess this is some form of art?
Other Great Search Threads:
- Also worth noting that some site owners have reached out to me explaining they have not seen crawling recover. But some were not impacted on 8/8 like many were, but after that (like 8/22 or so). I have reached out to Google about those s, Glenn Gabe on X
- Every now and then, the indexing team pings us about a site that's returning 404 on their homepage. "Do you think they're doing this on purpose? Maybe you can check.", John Mueller on Bluesky
- New design for Google Weather, Chris Long on X
- Wikipedia and Reddit are going head-to-head in the battle for GenAI chatbot referral traffic., Similarweb on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Apple to launch AI search for Siri in 2026: Report
- LLM traffic converts about the same as organic search: Research
- Yes, GEO is happening
- How to use Google Ads Auction Insights to outrank competitors
- Google Business links policies and guidelines updated
- Why SEO and paid media need each other in the AI search era
- Scaling PPC with AI automation: Scripts, data, and custom tools
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Alphabet shares pop after Google avoids breakup in antitrust case, CNBC
- Benchmark Bets Big on Exa, Which Wants to Be Google for the AI Era, Bloomberg
- France fines Google, Shein record sums over cookie law violations, France 24
- Google Doesn't Have to Sell Chrome. Employees Are Celebrating., Business Insider
- Google must pay $425 million in class action over privacy, jury rules, Reuters
- OpenAI boosts size of secondary share sale to $10.3 billion, CNBC
- Why Google Stock Would Have Been Better Off if Alphabet Had Been Broken Up., Barron's
- Google partly down in Turkey, parts of Europe, government and watchdog say, Reuters
- Google Search Monopoly Ruling Sends Signal for Big-Tech Antitrust Cases, New York Times
- Trump to host tech CEOs for first event in newly renovated Rose Garden, The Hill
- Why Google Data-Sharing Decision Could Affect All of Big Tech, The Information
Links & Content Marketing
- How To Write Character-Limited Descriptions and Posts, Content Marketing Institute
- How To Turn Company Experts Into Digital Influencers, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps for Android will soon make sure you don't miss a turn, PhoneArena
- Google Maps’ new Live look., The Verge
Mobile & Voice
- Apple is behind in AI but a survey says buyers couldn't care less, AppleInsider
- Apple Plans AI Search Engine for Siri to Rival OpenAI; Google-Siri Talks Advance, Bloomberg
- Google brings Material 3 Expressive to Pixel 6 and newer devices, along with other features, TechCrunch
- Google Is Bringing Gemini AI to Its Smart Home Lineup, Starting Oct. 1, CNET
- Google's September security update for Pixels slides in fixes for the whole series, Android Central
- How to use Siri with ChatGPT on older iPhones, AppleInsider
SEO
- Building Trust for SEO: Why It Matters & How to Do It, Semrush
- Do Better Google Rankings Translate to AI Mode Visibility?, seoClarity
- How (and Why) to Control Your Branded AI Answers in ChatGPT, AI Mode, Perplexity, etc.?, Ann Smarty
- See Exactly When ChatGPT Uses Your Content With Our Cloudflare Methodology, SALT agency
- The US Google Antitrust Ruling That Could Rewrite Your SEO Strategy, CMSWire
- Why Your Organic Search Clicks Are Decreasing and What to Do About It, JumpFly Digital Marketing Blog
- Google is suggesting a different name for my website's search results., Google Search Central YouTube
- Optimizing login-page content for Google Search, Search Off the Record
PPC
- A Long Tail Keywords Strategy: More Conversions, Less Competition in Google Ads, PPC Hero
- Angry and disappointed, if not surprised: The ad industry reacts to the Google search remedies ruling, Digiday
- Q4 Starts Now: PPC Tips to Get Ready for Peak Ecom Season, PPC Live
- YouTube May Soon Split from Google’s Search Partner Network, PPC News Feed
Search Features
Other Search
- ChatGPT May Scrape Google, but the Results Don’t Match, Ahrefs
- Does LLM Traffic Convert Better Than Organic? A New Data-Backed Study, Amsive
- Google Hires Filmmaker in Residence to Help Push Flow AI Video Tool, Hollywood Reporter
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.