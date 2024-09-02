Daily Search Forum Recap: September 2, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Analytics now has benchmarking data in GA4. Google Search finally supports AVIF files. Google is testing new shopping search design. Google Ads has product category-level insights. Google Search is testing "you often visit" accordion UX.

Google Tests New Shopping Search Design

Google is testing a new design for its mobile shopping search interface. The new design has a new Google logo, a gradient background theme, new headers, various sections and labels. It looks pretty cool but a bit less clean than the normal Google Search interface.

Google Search Finally Supports AVIF Images

Google announced on Friday that they finally natively support AVIF image file types for Google Search, Google Images and anywhere Google Search uses images, such as Google News, Google Discover and more.

New Google Analytics 4 Benchmarking Data

Google Analytics, GA4, seems to be rolling out benchmarking data, similar to Universal Analytics before it. This feature lets you compare your analytics data to others in your same industry - so you can benchmark how well or poorly you are doing.

New Google Ads Product Category-Level Insights

Google Ads has improved its ads reporting specifically, with the product reports now showing category-level insights. You can see the performance, demand trends, and actionable recommendations for your e-commerce campaigns.

Google Search You Visit Often Tests Accordion Design

Google is testing a new design and user experience for the "you visit often" labels. This time Google is giving you a way to see multiple sites you visit often in an accordion box user interface.

Google Mobile Haircuts

Did you know Google offers "mobile haircuts." This is a service provided by Max Salons at the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Did you know Google offers "mobile haircuts." This is a service provided by Max Salons at the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Recommendation for Fixing Missing Deep Links in GA4, PPC News Feed

The Future Of Consumer Use Of Generative AI, Forrester

