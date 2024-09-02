Daily Search Forum Recap: September 2, 2024

Sep 2, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Analytics now has benchmarking data in GA4. Google Search finally supports AVIF files. Google is testing new shopping search design. Google Ads has product category-level insights. Google Search is testing "you often visit" accordion UX.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Tests New Shopping Search Design
    Google is testing a new design for its mobile shopping search interface. The new design has a new Google logo, a gradient background theme, new headers, various sections and labels. It looks pretty cool but a bit less clean than the normal Google Search interface.
  • Google Search Finally Supports AVIF Images
    Google announced on Friday that they finally natively support AVIF image file types for Google Search, Google Images and anywhere Google Search uses images, such as Google News, Google Discover and more.
  • New Google Analytics 4 Benchmarking Data
    Google Analytics, GA4, seems to be rolling out benchmarking data, similar to Universal Analytics before it. This feature lets you compare your analytics data to others in your same industry - so you can benchmark how well or poorly you are doing.
  • New Google Ads Product Category-Level Insights
    Google Ads has improved its ads reporting specifically, with the product reports now showing category-level insights. You can see the performance, demand trends, and actionable recommendations for your e-commerce campaigns.
  • Google Search You Visit Often Tests Accordion Design
    Google is testing a new design and user experience for the "you visit often" labels. This time Google is giving you a way to see multiple sites you visit often in an accordion box user interface.
  • Google Mobile Haircuts
    Did you know Google offers "mobile haircuts." This is a service provided by Max Salons at the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 3, 2024

Sep 3, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

September 2024 Google Webmaster Report

Sep 3, 2024 - 7:51 am
Misc Google

YouTube SEO Questions Answered

Sep 3, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Trends Email Subscriptions Going Away Next Month

Sep 3, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Knowledge Panel & Featured Answers Table Of Contents Animation

Sep 3, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Tests New Map Pin Shapes

Sep 3, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: New Google Analytics 4 Benchmarking Data
Next Story: Doctor Mike At YouTube Health Launch

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.