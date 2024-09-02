Google Ads has improved its ads reporting specifically, with the product reports now showing category-level insights. You can see the performance, demand trends, and actionable recommendations for your e-commerce campaigns.

Aleksejus Podpruginas spotted this change and posted about it on LinkedIn last week. He wrote, "Now, when you visit the product page, you can discover category-level insights on performance, demand trends, and actionable recommendations designed to drive additional clicks and boost sales!"

Here is a screenshot of that report:

He added that "these insights provide a deeper understanding of what’s working in your campaigns and where there’s room to grow. It’s a fantastic tool to fine-tune your strategy and stay ahead of the competition. For example, to open a separate campaign to a top leading category, to pause non-converting categories, and increase ROAS on the relevant categories, brands, and product types! You can see all this segmentation easily on the product page."

As Hanah wrote, some of this was available in October 2023 - specifically, adding brand and custom labels to the products report. We covered this part in November 2023.

