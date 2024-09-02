New Google Ads Product Category-Level Insights

Sep 2, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Agency Worker

Google Ads has improved its ads reporting specifically, with the product reports now showing category-level insights. You can see the performance, demand trends, and actionable recommendations for your e-commerce campaigns.

Aleksejus Podpruginas spotted this change and posted about it on LinkedIn last week. He wrote, "Now, when you visit the product page, you can discover category-level insights on performance, demand trends, and actionable recommendations designed to drive additional clicks and boost sales!"

Here is a screenshot of that report:

Google Ads Products Category Insights

He added that "these insights provide a deeper understanding of what’s working in your campaigns and where there’s room to grow. It’s a fantastic tool to fine-tune your strategy and stay ahead of the competition. For example, to open a separate campaign to a top leading category, to pause non-converting categories, and increase ROAS on the relevant categories, brands, and product types! You can see all this segmentation easily on the product page."

As Hanah wrote, some of this was available in October 2023 - specifically, adding brand and custom labels to the products report. We covered this part in November 2023.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Trends Email Subscriptions Going Away Next Month

Sep 3, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Knowledge Panel & Featured Answers Table Of Contents Animation

Sep 3, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Tests New Map Pin Shapes

Sep 3, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 2, 2024

Sep 2, 2024 - 10:00 am
Web Analytics

New Google Analytics 4 Benchmarking Data

Sep 2, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Finally Supports AVIF Images

Sep 2, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Search You Visit Often Tests Accordion Design
Next Story: Google Tests New Shopping Search Design

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.