Sep 2, 2024 - 7:51 am 3 by
Filed Under Web Analytics

Google Analytics, GA4, seems to be rolling out benchmarking data, similar to Universal Analytics before it. This feature lets you compare your analytics data to others in your same industry - so you can benchmark how well or poorly you are doing.

This may have first been spotted by Brais Calvo Vázquez on LinkedIn, which I found via Thomas Eccel. Brais Calvo Vázquez wrote Google Analytics 4 is launching the Benchmarking feature, which allows you to compare your business's performance with others in the same industry.

He said you can find it by enabling "Modeling contributions & business insights" in Admin Settings, under Account Details. Some of you might not see it. But the setting says, "Enable features like predictions, modeled data, and benchmarking that can provide you with richer business insights when you contribute aggregated measurement data. The data you share (including information about the property from which it is shared) is aggregated and de-identified before being used to generate business insights."

Google says you can "use Benchmarking to compare your site's performance with those of other websites in your industry." And "pinpoint performance problems and estimate how much you can improve your site metrics."

Here are some screenshots of this via Brais:

Ga4 Benchmarking Report

This shows when it is on:

Ga4 Benchmarking Toggle

Here are the options:

Ga4 Benchmarking Options

Here is the Google help document on this feature. Here is what it says:

  • Benchmarks are metrics that help you compare your business performance against the performance of other businesses in your industry.
  • Google Analytics offers benchmarks based on cohorts of businesses that are similar to yours called peer groups. These peer groups are based on signals like your industry vertical and other salient details about your business.
  • Benchmarks are refreshed every 24 hours.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

