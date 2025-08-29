Bing Webmaster Tools Sitemaps Index Coverage Missing

Some SEOs are noticing that when you look at your sitemaps report in Bing Webmaster Tools, for some sitemaps, some are missing the Index Coverage button. I personally can see the same thing for some of the properties I have access to within Bing Webmaster Tools.

I spotted this a few days ago via Gaston Riera and Peter Nikolow on X who shared these screenshots of the sitemaps interface missing the index coverage button for some of the sitemaps that were submitted:

My guess is that there is not enough data for the index coverage report to show anything useful for these specific sitemap files? But I can be wrong.

Microsoft has not replied about this yet but I am curious what might be going on here.

