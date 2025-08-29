Bing Webmaster Tools Sitemaps Index Coverage Button Missing For Some

Aug 29, 2025 - 7:41 am 2 by
Filed Under Bing SEO

Bing Chart Header

Some SEOs are noticing that when you look at your sitemaps report in Bing Webmaster Tools, for some sitemaps, some are missing the Index Coverage button. I personally can see the same thing for some of the properties I have access to within Bing Webmaster Tools.

I spotted this a few days ago via Gaston Riera and Peter Nikolow on X who shared these screenshots of the sitemaps interface missing the index coverage button for some of the sitemaps that were submitted:

Bing Webmaster Tools Sitemaps Index Coverage Missing

Bing Webmaster Tools Sitemaps Index Coverage Missing2

My guess is that there is not enough data for the index coverage report to show anything useful for these specific sitemap files? But I can be wrong.

Microsoft has not replied about this yet but I am curious what might be going on here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 29, 2025

Aug 29, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update, AI Mode Changes, ChatGPT Does Use Google, Search Ad News & More

Aug 29, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google August 2025 Spam Update Impact Felt Quickly

Aug 29, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing SEO

Bing Webmaster Tools Sitemaps Index Coverage Button Missing For Some

Aug 29, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Rounded Search Results Snippet Design Again

Aug 29, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google NMX Business Profiles May Show New Profiles Button

Aug 29, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Tests Rounded Search Results Snippet Design Again
Next Story: Google August 2025 Spam Update Impact Felt Quickly

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.