Daily Search Forum Recap: August 29, 2022

Aug 29, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

So far, at least by the time I wrote the story, the Google helpful content update has been weak. Google said soft 404s do use crawl budget. Google said adding video structured data won't make your videos more prominent. Google Search is testing quick read labels. Google is asking for feedback on the helpful content update. And I posted a vlog today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Helpful Content Update Seems Weak & Slow To Roll Out So Far...
    Google announced the helpful content update on August 18th and it officially started to roll out on August 25th. I thought this update would hit hard and fast, but so far, and I know it has only been a few days since it officially rolled out, it has been slow to roll out and pretty weak relative to what I thought it would be.
  • Google Helpful Content Update Feedback Form
    As you know, the Google helpful content update started to roll out on Thursday, August 25th. Google has opened up a feedback form for you to leave Google URLs of sites that you think shouldn't have been affected or other feedback.
  • Google Tests Quick Read & 5 Minute Read Label In Search Results
    Google is testing a new label in the search results to tell searchers what is a quick read or a page that takes less than five minutes to read. I love this, Google is showing a searcher that they can scan through a piece of content quickly
  • Google: Soft 404s Do Waste Crawl Budget
    Google's Gary Illyes said on the latest Search Off The Record podcast that soft 404s, pages Google thinks are 404s but return a 200 server status code, do waste crawl budget. However, 404s or 410s do not waste crawl budget, Gary added.
  • Google: Adding Video Structured Data Won't Make Your Video More Prominent
    Google's John Mueller said that adding video structured data to pages with videos on them will not make that video more prominent on that page. This comes from a video indexing issue notice in Google Search Console.
  • Vlog #187: Jill Fecher On Podcasting & Agency Business Development
    In part one, we learned about Jill Fecher, Chief Growth Officer at Cypress North. We learned about her past history in marketing, why she joined Cypress North, what she does there, and the importance of job titles and descriptions. In part two we talk about the importance of podcasting for agencies and business development at agencies.
  • Poker Table At Google Chicago Office
    Here is a pretty neat card or poker table that is at the Google Chicago office.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #187: Jill Fecher On Podcasting & Agency Business Development
 
blog comments powered by Disqus