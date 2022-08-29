Daily Search Forum Recap: August 29, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

So far, at least by the time I wrote the story, the Google helpful content update has been weak. Google said soft 404s do use crawl budget. Google said adding video structured data won't make your videos more prominent. Google Search is testing quick read labels. Google is asking for feedback on the helpful content update. And I posted a vlog today.

