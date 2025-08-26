Daily Search Forum Recap: August 26, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says it is testing changes to AI Mode to encourage more clicks to websites. A new report shows traditional search has not declined with AI Search growing. Microsoft replied to complaints about it testing virtually hidden sponsored labels on search ads. Microsoft Advertising shared the dos and don'ts of appeals and suspensions. Google Search Console's link report does not have a date last updated.

