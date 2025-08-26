Daily Search Forum Recap: August 26, 2025

Aug 26, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says it is testing changes to AI Mode to encourage more clicks to websites. A new report shows traditional search has not declined with AI Search growing. Microsoft replied to complaints about it testing virtually hidden sponsored labels on search ads. Microsoft Advertising shared the dos and don'ts of appeals and suspensions. Google Search Console's link report does not have a date last updated.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: We're Testing Changes To AI Mode To Encourage Clicks
    Google's Robby Stein said that over the coming weeks, Google will be testing changes to AI Mode that will aim to encourage clicks to publishers. He said on X that Google has "been experimenting with how and where to show links in ways that are most helpful to users and sites."
  • Google Search Console Link Report Doesn't Have A Last Updated Date
    Did you notice that one of the only reports in Google Search Console that does not have a "last updated" time stamp is the links report. I asked John Mueller from Google why and he said, "No particular reason. Different reports are different."
  • Microsoft Responds To Hard To See Search Ad Labels
    I've covered the almost invisible and incredibly hard to see experiments with Microsoft Advertising placing hard to see search/sponsored ads in the Bing search results many times. Well, now that we have a Microsoft Advertising Ads Liaison, we finally got a response from Microsoft on the topic.
  • Sparktoro Research: Traditional Search Is Not Declining
    New research released by Rand Fishkin and friends at Sparktoro says that traditional search is not dipping in usage, even as searchers continue to adopt AI search features and tools. "95% of Americans continue to use them each month, and 86% are heavy users," Rand wrote.
  • Dos and Don'ts Of Microsoft Advertising Suspensions & Appeals
    To those of you who run advertising campaigns with Microsoft Advertising to show ads on Bing and other Microsoft properties, here are the dos and don'ts of handling suspensions and appeals.
  • YouTube Disco Ball at Google Hong King Office
    Here is someone holding a disco ball in front of a sparkly YouTube sign. This photo was taken at the Google Hong Kong office not too long ago.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 26, 2025

Aug 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google: We're Testing Changes To AI Mode To Encourage Clicks

Aug 26, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Link Report Doesn't Have A Last Updated Date

Aug 26, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Responds To Hard To See Search Ad Labels

Aug 26, 2025 - 7:31 am
Other Search Engines

Sparktoro Research: Traditional Search Is Not Declining

Aug 26, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Dos and Don'ts Of Microsoft Advertising Suspensions & Appeals

Aug 26, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google: We're Testing Changes To AI Mode To Encourage Clicks

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.