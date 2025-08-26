Daily Search Forum Recap: August 26, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says it is testing changes to AI Mode to encourage more clicks to websites. A new report shows traditional search has not declined with AI Search growing. Microsoft replied to complaints about it testing virtually hidden sponsored labels on search ads. Microsoft Advertising shared the dos and don'ts of appeals and suspensions. Google Search Console's link report does not have a date last updated.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google: We're Testing Changes To AI Mode To Encourage Clicks
Google's Robby Stein said that over the coming weeks, Google will be testing changes to AI Mode that will aim to encourage clicks to publishers. He said on X that Google has "been experimenting with how and where to show links in ways that are most helpful to users and sites."
Google Search Console Link Report Doesn't Have A Last Updated Date
Did you notice that one of the only reports in Google Search Console that does not have a "last updated" time stamp is the links report. I asked John Mueller from Google why and he said, "No particular reason. Different reports are different."
Microsoft Responds To Hard To See Search Ad Labels
I've covered the almost invisible and incredibly hard to see experiments with Microsoft Advertising placing hard to see search/sponsored ads in the Bing search results many times. Well, now that we have a Microsoft Advertising Ads Liaison, we finally got a response from Microsoft on the topic.
Sparktoro Research: Traditional Search Is Not Declining
New research released by Rand Fishkin and friends at Sparktoro says that traditional search is not dipping in usage, even as searchers continue to adopt AI search features and tools. "95% of Americans continue to use them each month, and 86% are heavy users," Rand wrote.
Dos and Don'ts Of Microsoft Advertising Suspensions & Appeals
To those of you who run advertising campaigns with Microsoft Advertising to show ads on Bing and other Microsoft properties, here are the dos and don'ts of handling suspensions and appeals.
YouTube Disco Ball at Google Hong King Office
Here is someone holding a disco ball in front of a sparkly YouTube sign. This photo was taken at the Google Hong Kong office not too long ago.
Other Great Search Threads:
- AIO nuance -> Interesting to see those underlined links in AIOs that lead to additional Google searches drive me to those queries but directly related to the original query. Most of the time, they simply lead to a fresh search based, Glenn Gabe on X
- Glad you're giving @MSFTAdvertising another go! One thing that might help this time around are Multimedia ads. They represent a separate auction and can serve next to an RSA. I'd also look at Professional s, Microsoft Ads Buddy on X
- No, we only use the link-rel-hreflang annotations as defined in, John Mueller on Bluesky
- The plot thickens with the Wirecutter drop. Seems the original site https://t.co/p0pnzjA0bV is now surfacing in the SERPs and that started in April... before the first big drop on 5/18. I see 22K+ queries ranking there. The robots.txt fi, Glenn Gabe on X
- When it comes to eCommerce SEO, many stores are often within arms reach of achieving an overall ranking boost. The secret lies within achieving the Top Quality Store categorisation, which now applies quite broadly across various co, Brodie Clark on X
- When you’re scrambling to find a reservation but don’t have the time, AI Mode can help. For example, ask “find me a table for 8 people next Saturday for a birthday dinner. thinking outdoor rustic garden vibes with live music” and AI, Google on X
- SEO Tip: while search behaviour is certainly changing, it doesn't make core principles invalid. In fact, it enforces them even further. Take product discovery on ChatGPT for instance. Beyond the product recommendations for URLs th, SERP Alert on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads expands PMax Channel Reporting to account level
- Why community is the antidote to AI overload in search marketing
- The future of remarketing? Microsoft bets on impressions, not clicks
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Google Ads rolls out Asset Studio beta
- Cloudflare’s Pay Per Crawl campaign from an SEO-led PR perspective
