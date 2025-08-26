Did you notice that one of the only reports in Google Search Console that does not have a "last updated" time stamp is the links report. I asked John Mueller from Google why and he said, "No particular reason. Different reports are different."

Here is what I wish it had, like the other reports:

I asked John Mueller about this on Bluesky:

This might be a dumb question @johnmu.com but why doesn't the links page in Search Console not have the last updated timestamp like so many of the other reports?



John replied:

Forum discussion at Bluesky.