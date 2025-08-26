Google Search Console Link Report Doesn't Have A Last Updated Date

Aug 26, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Date Stamp

Did you notice that one of the only reports in Google Search Console that does not have a "last updated" time stamp is the links report. I asked John Mueller from Google why and he said, "No particular reason. Different reports are different."

Here is what I wish it had, like the other reports:

Google Search Console Links Report Last Updated

I asked John Mueller about this on Bluesky:

This might be a dumb question @johnmu.com but why doesn't the links page in Search Console not have the last updated timestamp like so many of the other reports?

[image or embed]

— Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick.com) August 19, 2025 at 7:59 AM

John replied:

No particular reason. Different reports are different :)

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) August 19, 2025 at 10:24 AM

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 26, 2025

Aug 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google: We're Testing Changes To AI Mode To Encourage Clicks

Aug 26, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Link Report Doesn't Have A Last Updated Date

Aug 26, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Responds To Hard To See Search Ad Labels

Aug 26, 2025 - 7:31 am
Other Search Engines

Sparktoro Research: Traditional Search Is Not Declining

Aug 26, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Dos and Don'ts Of Microsoft Advertising Suspensions & Appeals

Aug 26, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Microsoft Responds To Hard To See Search Ad Labels
Next Story: Google: We're Testing Changes To AI Mode To Encourage Clicks

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.