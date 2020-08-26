Daily Search Forum Recap: August 26, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- SEOs Bracing Themselves For Another Google Core Update
"Is it just me or have things been a little too quiet recently," said on SEO at WebmasterWorld. That is the feeling recently since we saw a couple search ranking (or indexing) bugs a couple of weeks ago and it has been 3 months and 22 days since the last core update, the Google May 2020 Core update was on May 4th.
- Google Charge For Access Free Search Results? Doubt It, Says John Mueller.
Could you imagine if Google charged a fee for you to enter a query into its search box? Back in the old days, you had to purchase a license to search librarian databases (maybe even today). But imagine if Google charged a fee, like a toll booth, to the web.
- Google Explains Why You Probably Didn't Get Into The Virtual Webmaster Unconference
As you know, the Google virtual webmaster "unconference" is taking place today. It was sold out within a few hours after it launched and thus Google promised to hold a more formal virtual conference to fit more people later this year. Google also briefly explained why it couldn't let more people into this event earlier.
- Google Maps Using Overlays For Claim Business Or Suggest Edits
Google Maps is now using an overlay box when you want to try to claim a business or suggest an edit for a business listing. This is instead of taking you to a new page to claim the listing. Ben Fisher said on Twitter "Claim This Business (CTB) now opens in a new window. Clicking Manage Now starts the verification process and adds it to Google My Business without having to go to Google My Business web."
- Google Video Search Snippet Carousel Makes TikTok's Day
Here is a newish video carousel look that Valentin Pletzer spotted in the Google mobile search results. It is like the image carousel you see in some search result snippets but with videos, in this case, TikTok video clips.
- Aurora Morales From Google Preparing For The Virtual Webmaster Unconference
Here is a photo shared by Aurora Morales from Google who is managing the new virtual Google webmaster unconference with Martin Splitt of Google shared a photo of the planning efforts. You can see a h
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Check out this behind-the-scenes video showing the technology Bing Maps is bringing to the new Microsoft Flight Simulator: https://t.co/X0PlAgscQp., Microsoft Bing Dev on Twitter
- If you are looking for an easy way to help, we have an OPEN survey on Diversity in SEO right now. Go take it and share. https://t.co/yqAbCLgOCs, Nicole DeLeon on Twitter
- To balance some of the "it depends" in messaging around SEO, I've been wondering about alternatives. What are some absolute truths in SEO that you've come across? (photo from https://t.co/AjDYVv79eR) https://t.co/mOuQ06rQlR, John Mueller on Twitter
- I like it. I don't know how universally relevant these insights are, but I feel user-studies are underrated. More folks should be doing user-studies, especially for their sites. There are many interesting nuggets, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Back to school looks very different this year
- Report: Insights-led engagement for the mobile-first consumer
- Google’s new AdSense Reports page makes it easier to toggle and visualize data
- A deeper dive into more of the Bing Search ranking factors
Other Great Search Stories:
