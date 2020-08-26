Daily Search Forum Recap: August 26, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

SEOs Bracing Themselves For Another Google Core Update

"Is it just me or have things been a little too quiet recently," said on SEO at WebmasterWorld. That is the feeling recently since we saw a couple search ranking (or indexing) bugs a couple of weeks ago and it has been 3 months and 22 days since the last core update, the Google May 2020 Core update was on May 4th.

Could you imagine if Google charged a fee for you to enter a query into its search box? Back in the old days, you had to purchase a license to search librarian databases (maybe even today). But imagine if Google charged a fee, like a toll booth, to the web.

As you know, the Google virtual webmaster "unconference" is taking place today. It was sold out within a few hours after it launched and thus Google promised to hold a more formal virtual conference to fit more people later this year. Google also briefly explained why it couldn't let more people into this event earlier.

Google Maps is now using an overlay box when you want to try to claim a business or suggest an edit for a business listing. This is instead of taking you to a new page to claim the listing. Ben Fisher said on Twitter "Claim This Business (CTB) now opens in a new window. Clicking Manage Now starts the verification process and adds it to Google My Business without having to go to Google My Business web."

Here is a newish video carousel look that Valentin Pletzer spotted in the Google mobile search results. It is like the image carousel you see in some search result snippets but with videos, in this case, TikTok video clips.

Here is a photo shared by Aurora Morales from Google who is managing the new virtual Google webmaster unconference with Martin Splitt of Google shared a photo of the planning efforts.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

