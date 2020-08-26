Google Explains Why You Probably Didn't Get Into The Virtual Webmaster Unconference

Aug 26, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

As you know, the Google virtual webmaster "unconference" is taking place today. It was sold out within a few hours after it launched and thus Google promised to hold a more formal virtual conference to fit more people later this year. Google also briefly explained why it couldn't let more people into this event earlier.

But now, Martin Splitt of Google, one of the people, along with Aurora Morales, preparing for this conference, explained in more detail about why so many people could not be part of this event.

He posted all of this on Twitter but in summary, he was "heartbroken" that he couldn't let everyone in. He said because of the nature of this "unconference" it is a "test event" and the company does not "know yet how well it'll go" and thus wants to "limit (possibly bad) impact for now." In addition, he said there will be a lot of "interactive discussions" and needs to make sure those involved and accepted into the event will interact.

Here are Martin's tweets on the topic:

Let's see how the day goes.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Maps Using Overlays For Claim Business Or Suggest Edits
 
blog comments powered by Disqus