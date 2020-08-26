Google Explains Why You Probably Didn't Get Into The Virtual Webmaster Unconference

As you know, the Google virtual webmaster "unconference" is taking place today. It was sold out within a few hours after it launched and thus Google promised to hold a more formal virtual conference to fit more people later this year. Google also briefly explained why it couldn't let more people into this event earlier.

But now, Martin Splitt of Google, one of the people, along with Aurora Morales, preparing for this conference, explained in more detail about why so many people could not be part of this event.

He posted all of this on Twitter but in summary, he was "heartbroken" that he couldn't let everyone in. He said because of the nature of this "unconference" it is a "test event" and the company does not "know yet how well it'll go" and thus wants to "limit (possibly bad) impact for now." In addition, he said there will be a lot of "interactive discussions" and needs to make sure those involved and accepted into the event will interact.

Here are Martin's tweets on the topic:

Before folks jump in saying "Why did you limit seats on a virtual event?" - that decision wasn't taken lightly.



The *Un*conference is

a) A test event. We don't know yet how well it'll go. We want to limit (possibly bad) impact for now

b) very interactive discussions



2/6 — Martin Splitt @ home 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) August 26, 2020

We also think that, for good discussions to happen and develop, we needed to carve out an ephemeral space so people are confident in volunteering information and putting themselves "out there", so we decided against livestream & recordings.

So what about transparency?



4/6 — Martin Splitt @ home 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) August 26, 2020

Last but not least: If this is going well, we'll do more of these events!



So, if you got an email from us, saying you didn't get in, don't worry. There'll be a Virtual Webmaster Conference as well as hopefully more Unconferences in the future.



Thank you all 💙

6/6 — Martin Splitt @ home 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) August 26, 2020

Let's see how the day goes.

