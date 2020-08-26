Google Maps Using Overlays For Claim Business Or Suggest Edits

Google Maps is now using an overlay box when you want to try to claim a business or suggest an edit for a business listing. This is instead of taking you to a new page to claim the listing.

Ben Fisher said on Twitter, "Claim This Business (CTB) now opens in a new window. Clicking Manage Now starts the verification process and adds it to Google My Business without having to go to Google My Business web."

Here is a screen shot but you can try it yourself:

This might speed up the process and encourage more to claim their businesses...

Forum discussion at Twitter.