Daily Search Forum Recap: August 24, 2023

Aug 24, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Googlers spoke, "off the record," about ranking updates. Bing Chat is now testing "nosearch" with Bing Search disabled. Google said a page doesn't need to rank in the top ten to be eligible to be a featured snippet. Google's auto-expanding map in the local pack seems to be rolling out. Google is testing new icons for the "about this result." And Bing is testing tags and hashtags in search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: A Page Doesn't Have To Be In The Top 10 Results To Be A Featured Snippet
    Google's John Mueller said there is no rule that a page has to rank in the top ten search result positions for it to be considered eligible for a featured snippet position.
  • Bing Chat NoSearch With Bing Disabled In The Wild
    Bing Chat is now testing the nosearch feature, where Bing is disabled for Bing Chat responses. We first heard this was coming in early July but we were just waiting for a Bing Chat infrastructure update to happen before it was released.
  • Google Ranking Updates - Off The Record
    Google's Search Off The Record podcast had Danny Sullivan, John Mueller and Martin Splitt on the topic of Google ranking updates. While most of what was talked about is not necessarily new, it is a good refresher on that focusing on the big picture can often be more important that focusing on specific details around doing better with Google algorithmic updates.
  • Google Local Pack Map Auto Expand Is Now Live
    Since April, Google has been testing a local pack in the search results that auto-expands the map section when you hover your mouse cursor over it. This now seems to be live or rolling out fully.
  • Google Search Testing New Icons For About This Result Snippet
    Google is testing replacing the three vertical dot button for the About This Result feature in the Google Search results with the circle i button and, previously covered, triangular dot button and a question mark icon.
  • Bing Search Tests Snippet Tags
    Bing Search is now testing search result snippet tags and labels within the search snippets. This is something Google has been testing on and off for years.
  • Google Jeweled Signage At Bay View Campus
    Here is a fancy looking and jeweled up Google sign at the Google Bay View office. It looks like the Google logo made up of some jewels, don't you think?

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google: A Page Doesn't Have To Be In The Top 10 Results To Be A Featured Snippet
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus