Bing Search Tests Snippet Tags

Aug 24, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Bing Search is now testing search result snippet tags and labels within the search snippets. This is something Google has been testing on and off for years.

Shameem Adhikarath posted some screenshots of this Bing search interface on Twitter:

Bing Search Tags

Here is how Google was testing this:

Google Keyword Snippet Tag Label

Here are more screenshots from Shameem:

Here is another person seeing this as well:

And this from a month ago:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

