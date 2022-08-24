Daily Search Forum Recap: August 24, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads has started the automatic upgrades to performance max for local campaigns. Google Business profiles now show "view all profiles" in web search. Google is testing a popular on Twitter search box. Google is deprecating the International Targeting report. Google Discover lets you hide content from specific authors and more.

Website Traffic Data Analysis with Google, SEO Hacker

News Showcase is launching in New Zealand, Google Blog

How Sidewalk Labs is helping make cities more sustainable in 2022, Google Blog

