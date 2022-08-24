Daily Search Forum Recap: August 24, 2022

Aug 24, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads has started the automatic upgrades to performance max for local campaigns. Google Business profiles now show "view all profiles" in web search. Google is testing a popular on Twitter search box. Google is deprecating the International Targeting report. Google Discover lets you hide content from specific authors and more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Deprecates International Targeting Report In Search Console
    Google has announced on Twitter that it has deprecated the International Targeting report in Google Search Console. Google's international SEO advice has not changed with this but the International Targeting report will no longer work going forward.
  • Google Discover Also Let's You Hide Content From Authors
    The other day we reported that Google Discover was showing the author name under the article and not the site name, for some stories. Well, Google Discover can now let you hide content from showing up based on who writes it, despite where it might be published.
  • Google Ads Automatic Upgrades To Performance Max For Local Campaigns
    Google Ads announced that Google will start the process of automatically "upgrading" accounts to Performance Max for Local campaigns. Automatic upgrades will gradually progress and finish in September for most advertisers
  • Google Search Tests Popular On Twitter Box
    Google is testing a new title for some of the Twitter carousel results in Google Search. I guess if something is trending on Twitter, Google will label the Twitter carousel as "Popular on Twitter."
  • Google Adds "View All Business Profiles" In Web Search Results
    As Google continues to migrate off of the old Google My Business manager to the web search interface to manage your business, Google keeps adding subtle but more features. Now, when you search [my business] in Google, Google will sho
  • Google Mini Basketball Game
    Another one from the Google Chicago office for you, this one is a mini basketball shooting game. I mean, every office needs one of these, right?

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Discover Also Let's You Hide Content From Authors
 
blog comments powered by Disqus