Daily Search Forum Recap: August 24, 2022

Google Ads has started the automatic upgrades to performance max for local campaigns. Google Business profiles now show "view all profiles" in web search. Google is testing a popular on Twitter search box. Google is deprecating the International Targeting report. Google Discover lets you hide content from specific authors and more.
- Google Deprecates International Targeting Report In Search Console
Google has announced on Twitter that it has deprecated the International Targeting report in Google Search Console. Google's international SEO advice has not changed with this but the International Targeting report will no longer work going forward.
- Google Discover Also Let's You Hide Content From Authors
The other day we reported that Google Discover was showing the author name under the article and not the site name, for some stories. Well, Google Discover can now let you hide content from showing up based on who writes it, despite where it might be published.
- Google Ads Automatic Upgrades To Performance Max For Local Campaigns
Google Ads announced that Google will start the process of automatically "upgrading" accounts to Performance Max for Local campaigns. Automatic upgrades will gradually progress and finish in September for most advertisers
- Google Search Tests Popular On Twitter Box
Google is testing a new title for some of the Twitter carousel results in Google Search. I guess if something is trending on Twitter, Google will label the Twitter carousel as "Popular on Twitter."
- Google Adds "View All Business Profiles" In Web Search Results
As Google continues to migrate off of the old Google My Business manager to the web search interface to manage your business, Google keeps adding subtle but more features. Now, when you search [my business] in Google, Google will sho
- Google Mini Basketball Game
Another one from the Google Chicago office for you, this one is a mini basketball shooting game. I mean, every office needs one of these, right?
- I didn't read that article and yes there is a lot of useless content on big sites too. Big or small, the issue is the content. The hard part is balancing good conte, John Mueller on Twitter
- Australian Court Rules Google Isn't a Publisher, WebmasterWorld
- I kinda want to err on the side of caution here though - saying Google couldn't find the video when there are "traces" seems better than just acting l, John Mueller on Twitter
- I suspect some of that works itself out given that price is a required field for merchant center feeds ( https://t.co/I1l0uOzBdu ), which makes it possible for folks, John Mueller on Twitter
- Google Performance Max self-upgrade tool for Local campaigns is now available
- 3 valuable Google Analytics 4 reports for SEOs
- How Google uses NLP to better understand search queries, content
