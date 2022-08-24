Google Search Tests Popular On Twitter Box

Google is testing a new title for some of the Twitter carousel results in Google Search. I guess if something is trending on Twitter, Google will label the Twitter carousel as "Popular on Twitter."

Shay Harel from Rank Ranger spotted this and posted several screenshots on Twitter:

Here are more screenshots from him:

we've checked further and couldn't find more results with 'Perspectives' label for that Twitter carousel but we found results with 'Popular on Twitter' label instead pic.twitter.com/JeSGTXPD9L — Shay Harel (@RangerShay) August 19, 2022

Have you seen the terminology of "popular on Twitter" before?

