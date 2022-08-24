Google Search Tests Popular On Twitter Box

Aug 24, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is testing a new title for some of the Twitter carousel results in Google Search. I guess if something is trending on Twitter, Google will label the Twitter carousel as "Popular on Twitter."

Shay Harel from Rank Ranger spotted this and posted several screenshots on Twitter:

click for full size

Here are more screenshots from him:

Have you seen the terminology of "popular on Twitter" before?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

