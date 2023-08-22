Daily Search Forum Recap: August 22, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Local Service Ads will stop collecting anonymous reviews this week. Google Ads clarified brand safety controls & reporting supported in PMax, Performance Max campaigns. Linking to the same page internally isn't seen differently than other internal links, Google said. Google won't notify the site owner of personal removal requests. Bing is promoting Bing Chat within Bing Searchin a big way.

