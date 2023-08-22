Daily Search Forum Recap: August 22, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Local Service Ads will stop collecting anonymous reviews this week. Google Ads clarified brand safety controls & reporting supported in PMax, Performance Max campaigns. Linking to the same page internally isn't seen differently than other internal links, Google said. Google won't notify the site owner of personal removal requests. Bing is promoting Bing Chat within Bing Searchin a big way.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Internal Links Pointing To Itself Don't Add More Information Than Other Links
Google's John Mueller was asked if internal links that point to its own page, does Google give those links more weight. In short, John Mueller of Google said no.
- Google Local Service Ads Anonymous Reviews Stops On August 25th
Google will stop collecting anonymous reviews on August 25, 2023. Google posted this notice in a help document, which reads, "Important: We've stopped collecting anonymous reviews and will stop showing anonymous reviews on August 25, 2023."
- Google Ads PMax Brand Safety Controls & Reporting Clarifications
Google's Ad Liaison, Ginny Marvin, posted a X/Twitter thread clarifying some of the confusion about brand safety controls & reporting supported in PMax, Performance Max campaigns.
- Bing Promoting Bing Chat In Autocomplete Bar, Pagination Bar & More
Microsoft Bing is pushing more into Bing Chat through Bing Search. Bing is adding Bing Chat icons in the autocomplete bar, the pagination bar and other areas of Bing Search - some of which we covered and some that aren't exactly new.
- Google Won't Notify Site On Personal Content Removal Requests
Google has the ability for you to request content about you to be removed using the exploitative removal practices from Google. One user was afraid to use it because she thought the site owner would be notified of that request. Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, said that Google does not notify the site in these cases.
- 2023 Google NYC Police Style Scooter Rack
Here is the 2023 version of the Google NYC office's scooter parking rack, in the NYPD blue colors. We posted about this at least two other times but I figured we need a 2023 edition, like every good
Search Engine Land Stories:
- YouTube trials smaller ‘Skip Ads’ button
- Google responds to PMax and brand safety concerns
- SEO KPIs to track and measure SEO success
