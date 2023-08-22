Google Won't Notify Site On Personal Content Removal Requests

Google has the ability for you to request content about you to be removed using the exploitative removal practices from Google. One user was afraid to use it because she thought the site owner would be notified of that request. Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, said that Google does not notify the site in these cases.

Mara Pirate posted on Twitter saying, "We want to use the removal process for exploitative practice, but we are afraid the site's owner would be notified. Is there any chance of it?"

Danny Sullivan replied, "We do not send notification in situations like this."

As you may know, Google recently made it easier to remove content about yourself. Google wrote there that they've "significantly updated and improved the tool, helping you keep track of your personal contact information in Search and alerting you when we find it, so you can get it removed."

Here is where to manually submit the removal request.

