Bing Free Sydney T-Shirts & Bag Screen Printing

Bing Free Sydney T-Shirts

Here are some photos from a Microsoft Bing event where they screen-printed a bunch of t-shirts and tote bags for the new Bing AI Chat, where it has sayings like #freesydney and quotes about the new Bing and more.

Here are some more photos, including a video of the screen printing in action:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

