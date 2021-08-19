Daily Search Forum Recap: August 19, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

On Wednesday, as I hinted to yesterday, it seems Google did another Google search ranking algorithm update. Google said the title / header change for search result snippets are not related to passage ranking. Google replaced the "feedback" button with a "report" button for the knowledge panels. Google spells curbside pickup as kerbside pickup in some regions. What do you do if your agency threatens to delete your site?

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Wednesday

As I mentioned yesterday in my story on the slow rollout for the Google link spam update - there seems to be a Google update going on. It started - maybe Tuesday but spiked in a big way on Wednesday, August 18th. It is not clear if this is related to that link spam update or something else.

A couple of days ago, we broke the news, that many are noticing a change where Google is using the header tag over the title tag more often these days for the Google search result snippet link. Some are suggesting that this change (which is not that huge right now) is related to passaging indexing - it is not.

Google has replaced the "feedback" link we've seen on knowledge panels in Google Search with a "report" link. It is a small, subtle change but I guess Google felt "report" means a lot more to someone trying to change a knowledge panel in Google Search.

We have seen lots of SEO threats in the past, mostly around negative SEO but I have not seen one threaten to delete a whole website. Someone went to Twitter asking for advice from Google on how to deal with such a threat.

I can sometimes be naive when it comes to some differences between the USA and the rest of the world. One example is spelling curbside and kerbside. Honestly, I think spelling it kerbside is way cooler and so does other countries like Australia.

Jonathan Gonzalez, a Googler who works out of the Zurich office, went back to the office for the first time in over a year and a half and took a photo of the Zurich city sign hanging near the Google o

