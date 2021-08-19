Google Spells Curbside As Kerbside In Some Regions

Aug 19, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

I can sometimes be naive when it comes to some differences between the USA and the rest of the world. One example is spelling curbside and kerbside. Honestly, I think spelling it kerbside is way cooler and so does other countries like Australia.

Did you know Google will customize that spelling by region? Here is a screenshot of it from Owen Williams of Shopify who is based in Canada:

Owen pointed out that in Canada they actually refer to it as curbside and not kerbside. It seems like Wikipedia agrees. But Danny Sullivan from Google said he will send it up the chain to be looked at:

Jason Brown has notified this to Google for a while:

Maybe we should all just call it kerbside going forward?

In any event, Google is working to resolve this in Canada:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: The Header To Title Tag Snippet Change Is Not Related To Passage Ranking
 
blog comments powered by Disqus