Daily Search Forum Recap: August 19, 2020

- Google Search Customized Headers Based On Query
This is wild, I mean, I think it is a bit over the top even for Google. Google is changing the background heading image for the Google search results based on your query. If you search for things like [creative ideas], [ideas for christmas], [flower ideas] and even others, Google will swap out the white background with an image background.
- New Publishers Say Their Content Is Not Being Ranked In Google News
There are a nice number of vocal SEOs and online publishers who have been complaining all year long about their new online publishing news web sites are not being indexed and ranked in Google News. It is hard for me to debug any of this but they asked that I bring some of their complaints to a wider audience.
- Google My Business New Performance Metrics
Colan Nielsen spotted a new analytics dashboard for Google My Business data named performance metrics. It is a bit tricky to get to, but it is available via the updated inline editing features. They also don't seem to match up with the Google My Business Insights data.
- Google Expands Search Activity Cards To Shopping, Jobs & Recipes
Google Search activity cards are not new, they've been in testing since 2018 and launched in January 2019. But Google has upgraded them for shopping and product searches, job searches and recipe searches. Google said they have "updated them for shopping, jobs & recipes, to show you related and new information."
- Bing Shopping Now Allows Free Listings In The Footer
In April Google allowed free listings within the Google Shopping tab and then expanded it to the main Google web search results. Bing seems to be following suit and allowing free product listings in the Bing Shopping tab of search. But those free product listings may go unseen since they seem to be placed in the footer.
- Google Ads Societal Biases Targeting Being Disabled In 30 Days
In June we reported that Google will prohibit targeting ads based on employment, housing, and credit. Google now said this is going into play in 30-days from now, on October 19, 2020. Google said "in an effort to improve inclusivity for users disproportionately affected by societal biases; housing, employment, and credit products or services can no longer be targeted to audiences based on gender, age, parental status, marital status, or ZIP code."
- Julius Lothar Meyer Honored With Google Doodle On 190th Birthday
Julius Lothar Meyer, the German chemist who was one of the pioneers in developing the first periodic table of chemical elements, is being honored by Google today with a Google Doodle on his 190th birthday. Google wrote "Happy birthday, Julius Lothar Meyer, and thank you for braving the elements for the sake of scientific knowledge!"
- Google NYC Security Feeding Dog
This is Rick from Google NYC, I am not sure if he is security, maintenance, a greeter or something else but look at how nice he is. The dog knows to come to him for a treat. Check out the video from
