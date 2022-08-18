Daily Search Forum Recap: August 18, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads has released version 11.1 of the Ads API. Google AdSense ads do not help your site rank better in Google Search. Google can drop URLs from the index over time. Bing discovers 12s of billions of new URLs each day, most of them are junk. Google fixed its timer and stopwatch feature. Most SEOs don't consider themselves perfectionists. Oh, I know Google announced a big new algorithm update today, my story is 99% done and I will post it tomorrow, it will be a good one.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.