Daily Search Forum Recap: August 18, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads has released version 11.1 of the Ads API. Google AdSense ads do not help your site rank better in Google Search. Google can drop URLs from the index over time. Bing discovers 12s of billions of new URLs each day, most of them are junk. Google fixed its timer and stopwatch feature. Most SEOs don't consider themselves perfectionists. Oh, I know Google announced a big new algorithm update today, my story is 99% done and I will post it tomorrow, it will be a good one.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads API Version 11.1 Now Available
Google has released version 11.1 of the Google Ads API. Version 11 of the Google Ads API was released in June, so this is a minor update to version 11.
- Poll: Most SEOs Don't Consider Themselves Perfectionists
Do you consider yourself an SEO perfectionist? Marie Amelie White posted a poll on Twitter asking "Do you consider yourself a perfectionist in SEO?" Most, about 70% said, no, they do not consider themselves an SEO perfectionist.
- Bing Discovers 12s Of Billions Of URLs It's Never Seen Before Every Day
Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said that each day Bing discovers 12s of billions of normalized URLs never seen before. That is a lot of new URLs for BingBot to find in a single day, don't you think?
- Google Can & Does Drop URLs From Its Index Over Time
Most SEOs that have been doing the search engine optimization thing for any amount of time know that Google can and likely will drop out URLs from the Google index. John Mueller from Google confirmed that this happens with Google Search on Twitter the other day.
- Google AdSense Does Not Help Your Site Rank Better In Google
Google has once again said that placing Google AdSense ads on your site will not and does not help your site rank better in Google Search. Danny Sullivan of Google responded to this one on Twitter confirming that Google Search does not look if the site has AdSense ads on them for ranking.
- Google Search Timer & Stopwatch Started Ticking Again
30 days ago, the Google Search timer and stopwatch feature stopped working. Well, I am glad to report, the stopwatch was fixed and it is now working again.
- Rooftop Playground At Google Dublin Office
Here is another photo from the Google Dublin office, specifically the rooftop. It shows the swings and playground area that Googlers can use to destress, if needed.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Should an SEO who knows JS earn more than one who doesn't?, John Mueller on Twitter
- 1/x A short thread about XML sitemaps. This is my understanding of them., Ian Lurie on Twitter
- FishingFan35 Redirect & rel-canonical incrementally (+ the other items in our site migration help docs). Don't noindex., John Mueller on Twitter
- There was an issue that affected some Search Ads 360 advertisers. It is not recommended to implement data exclusion events or other mitigation tactics at this time., AdsLiaison on Twitter
- This is usually either a sign that your website, or the linking website is hacked. If your website isn't hacked, and if these URLs are essential, John Mueller on Twitter
- The search console team doesn't manually maintain the set of links reported on -- it's all automated., John Mueller on Twitter
