Poll: Most SEOs Don't Consider Themselves Perfectionists

Do you consider yourself an SEO perfectionist? Marie Amelie White posted a poll on Twitter asking "Do you consider yourself a perfectionist in SEO?" Most, about 70% said, no, they do not consider themselves an SEO perfectionist.

Here are the poll results:

Do you consider yourself a perfectionist in SEO?



Do you consider yourself a perfectionist in SEO?

Thank you :) — Maria Amelie White (@Maria_Amelie) August 5, 2022

I don't really know how one can be a perfectionist at SEO, there is always more to do, always different ways to do it, small things are always changing - etc. SEO is not an exact science, in fact, there is a lot of debate about what works best and is the best way to do something with SEO.

But I guess some people are perfectionists, I am not in general, and they carry that over to SEO and their SEO tasks.

