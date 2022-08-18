Poll: Most SEOs Don't Consider Themselves Perfectionists

Aug 18, 2022
Do you consider yourself an SEO perfectionist? Marie Amelie White posted a poll on Twitter asking "Do you consider yourself a perfectionist in SEO?" Most, about 70% said, no, they do not consider themselves an SEO perfectionist.

Here are the poll results:

I don't really know how one can be a perfectionist at SEO, there is always more to do, always different ways to do it, small things are always changing - etc. SEO is not an exact science, in fact, there is a lot of debate about what works best and is the best way to do something with SEO.

But I guess some people are perfectionists, I am not in general, and they carry that over to SEO and their SEO tasks.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

