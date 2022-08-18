Google AdSense Does Not Help Your Site Rank Better In Google

Google has once again said that placing Google AdSense ads on your site will not and does not help your site rank better in Google Search. Danny Sullivan of Google responded to this one on Twitter confirming that Google Search does not look if the site has AdSense ads on them for ranking.

The question asked was does "hosting Google AdSense on my own site will help my SEO ranking?" Danny Sullivan responded by saying "nope."

Here are those tweets:

Nope. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) August 17, 2022

We have covered this before, the most recent time was in 2016 when we covered of AdSense penalties do not impact your Google Search rankings.

