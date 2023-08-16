Daily Search Forum Recap: August 16, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google launched SGE while browsing which can summarize your webpage. Google also added contextual links for definitions in the SGE responses. Google Business Profiles is adding a way to manage social media links. Google Posts image uploads are not working. Microsoft Advertising updated its advertiser identity verification policy.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google SGE While Browsing - Search Generative Experience On The Browser
Google's next step for its Search Generative Experience is SGE while browsing. In Chrome on desktop and in the mobile Google app on iOS and Android, Google SGE can summarize longer web page content for you. Yea, it is similar to Bing Chat's Edge sidebar feature.
- Google Search Generative Experience Now Has Definition Overlay Links
Google has added those definition-based contextual links to some of the words placed in the Search Generative Experience answers and results. This is very similar to the featured snippet injected definition links but in this case, you can trigger a conversation in SGE when you ask for more details.
- Add Social Media Links To Your Google Business Profiles
Google seems to now support adding social media links to your Google Business Profiles. You can add your Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, X (formerly known as Twitter), YouTube and other social links to your business profile.
- Google Business Profile Posts Image Upload Not Working
Google Business Profiles posts feature is not accepting images for the past day or so. When you try to upload an image or photo to your new Google Posts, nothing will happen, it will just not upload the photo.
- Microsoft Advertising Relaxes Advertiser Identity Verification
In June, we reported that Microsoft Advertising would require advertiser identity verification. Well, Microsoft posted an update relaxing those requirements in a big way.
- Moz Google Algorithm Temperature Dress At Mozcon
Check out this dress! This is a copy of the Mozcast temperature chart that Dr. Pete Meyers put together over here. She wore the dress at Mozcon last week. How neat. Oh, I think she had a number of
Other Great Search Threads:
- Amazonbot, WebmasterWorld
- From January to March 2024, all remaining Discovery campaigns will be automatically upgraded to Demand Gen to prepare you for the new year with more AI-powered features that drive demand., Greg on Twitter
- Not sure if this light blue + white text in the Google search bar is a test. Don't recall seeing it before/couldn't find any other examples, and struggling to recreate., Ethan Lazuk on Twitter
- The new User Data export is now rolling out to GA4 properties. This is a new export for BigQuery! For the first time, it exposes what Audiences users are included in, as well as the predictive metrics (churn, revenue, prop, Charles Farina on Twitter
- If Google's not recrawling those 200 pages in 2 weeks, they're probably not deemed that important, so I wouldn't worry about it., John Mueller on Twitter
- There's a lot more involved with ranking than just the domain name, so I don't think that's an "all things are otherwise equal" comparison. Anyone can buy a domain name with a keyword in it, that doesn't mean the content is somehow relevant to users, John Mueller on Mastodon
Search Engine Land Stories:
- You can now sign up for Google Demand Gen campaigns, which will replace Discovery ads
- Microsoft gives unverified advertisers more time
- Google Search Generative Experience adds SGE while browsing
- X (Twitter) tells advertisers that promoted accounts are over
- How to get Universal Analytics-like insights in Google Analytics 4
- 6 reasons your GA4 reports aren’t adding up
- Google Merchant Center adds 3D model link [virtual_model_link] attribute
- How to target highly competitive organic keywords: An advanced approach
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics 4 Will Provide Better Data About Users: Here’s How to Use it to Improve Business Outcomes, The Fast Mode
- More Than 50% Of SEOs Are Not Happy With Google Analytics 4, New Poll Reveals, Digital Information World
Industry & Business
- Google Will Become the World’s Largest Subscription Service. Discuss., John Battelle's Searchblog
- How Google is Planning to Beat OpenAI, The Information
Links & Content Marketing
- Revolutionize Content Creation by Overcoming These Antiquated Beliefs, Content Marketing Institute
- Using GPT-4 for content moderation, OpenAI
- 4 Ways to Distribute Content on Social Media | 5-Minute Whiteboard, SparkToro
Local & Maps
- How to get your business on Apple Maps, Wix SEO Hub
- How to Optimize Your Apple Maps Listing Using Apple Business Connect, BrightLocal
- How to transfer data from Google Maps to Apple Maps, Popular Science
Mobile & Voice
- Google Assistant support on older Wear OS watches 'ending soon', 9to5Google
- Google Assistant vs Google Bard: What You Need to Know, PC Guide
- How to use Siri Personal Update for iPhone, AppleInsider
SEO
- Does Google Search use SEO scores? #AskGooglebot, Google Search Central YouTube
- Forget SEO: Why 'AI Engine Optimization' may be the future, VentureBeat
- How to Create an SEO Business Case (Free Template!), Gray Dot Co
- The what, when, and why behind the demise of FAQs & How-to, STAT Search Analytics
- 5 Ways SEOs Should Embrace Content Teams, Rank Ranger
- Generative AI and SEO: Revolutionizing content creation, Yoast
- How to scale local SEO, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- Time to First Byte: What is it and why is it important? (Part II), Oncrawl
PPC
- Get ready to upgrade your Discovery ads to Demand Gen, Google Ads Help
- Updates to Advertiser Identity Verification, Microsoft Advertising
- Court ruling could spell doom for Google Search ads about rival brands, Android Police
- New Google consent management requirements for publishers serving ads in the EEA and UK, Google AdSense Help
Search Features
- YandexGPT has learned to summarize product reviews, Yandex
- Google Tests an A.I. Assistant That Offers Life Advice, New York Times
Other Search
- Microsoft's updated policy allows storage of some Bing conversations, OnMSFT
- Why Are So Many Organizations Banning ChatGPT?, BlackBerry
Feedback:
