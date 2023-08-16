Google Business Profile Posts Image Upload Not Working

Google Business Profiles posts feature is not accepting images for the past day or so. When you try to upload an image or photo to your new Google Posts, nothing will happen, it will just not upload the photo.

I am seeing several complaints of this both in the Google Business Profiles Help forums, the Local Search Forum and on Twitter. I even tried it myself and I was able to confirm that I cannot upload photos to Google Posts within Google Business Profiles. You can however upload business photos, just not photos to Google Posts.

When you upload the photo, it just shows this and nothing happens:

Jow Hawkins said on Twitter, "It was fixed (mostly) last week but I'm hearing lots of reports of people experiencing it again today."

So if you are experiencing this, trust me, you are not alone.

There is no ETA for when Google might fix this issue.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Help forums, the Local Search Forum and on Twitter.