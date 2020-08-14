Google: High Domain Authority With Backlinks Does Not Guarantee High Rankings

Aug 14, 2020
Google's John Mueller said even if your site has "high domain authority with backlinks" there is no guarantee that it will lead to high Google rankings.

This is a good continuation from our coverage of Moz spam score and DA not being Google ranking factors.

John was asked if it guarantees high rankings in Google and John said "no."

Here are those tweets:

So the obvious follow up question is then what is the secret to ranking high in Google?

John didn't respond to that.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

