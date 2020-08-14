Google: High Domain Authority With Backlinks Does Not Guarantee High Rankings

Google's John Mueller said even if your site has "high domain authority with backlinks" there is no guarantee that it will lead to high Google rankings.

This is a good continuation from our coverage of Moz spam score and DA not being Google ranking factors.

John was asked if it guarantees high rankings in Google and John said "no."

Here are those tweets:

No — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 13, 2020

So the obvious follow up question is then what is the secret to ranking high in Google?

So what are the tips to implement to rank a music website on Google 2020 — Coded Steve (@steven_olawole) August 13, 2020

John didn't respond to that.

