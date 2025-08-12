Google Ads Updated 14 Policy Help Center Articles

Aug 12, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Documentation

Google has updated fourteen different help center documents, specific to Google Ads policy. Google said the updates "improved organization and readability" of those help center articles.

Google added, "This update aims to provide clearer information to advertisers and does not change enforcement of the policies."

Here are the specific documents that were updated:

It might be some good weekend reading for some of you PPC folks.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 12, 2025

Aug 12, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Updated 14 Policy Help Center Articles

Aug 12, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Recent Searches At Top Of Search Results

Aug 12, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google From Online Stores Section In Search

Aug 12, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Energy-Saving Green Leaf Label On Product Listings

Aug 12, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Ads Promotions Preview & Chat Checkbox

Aug 12, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Bing Tests Recent Searches At Top Of Search Results
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 12, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.