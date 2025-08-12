Google has updated fourteen different help center documents, specific to Google Ads policy. Google said the updates "improved organization and readability" of those help center articles.
Google added, "This update aims to provide clearer information to advertisers and does not change enforcement of the policies."
Here are the specific documents that were updated:
- Abusing the ad network
- Alcohol
- Ad protections for children and teens
- Counterfeit goods
- Dangerous products or services
- Destination requirements
- Healthcare and medicines
- Inappropriate content
- Legal requirements
- Misrepresentation
- Other restricted businesses
- Trademarks
- Technical requirements
- Third-party policy
It might be some good weekend reading for some of you PPC folks.
