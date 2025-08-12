Google Search Energy-Saving Green Leaf Label On Product Listings

Aug 12, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Energy Leaf Logo

Google is now showing the energy-saving label with a green leaf icon in the product listings side panel within Google Search. We saw these on special compare and save type of search box and EU labels but now they may be shown in the product listings box.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark on X on his SERP Alerts page - he wrote, "Google is now showing an energy-saving label attached to free listing results for products that qualify in the US. Similar features have appeared in the past, with this being the first time its been assigned to free listings in the main section."

I am able to replicate this, here is a screenshot you can click on to enlarge:

Google Energy Saving Label Product Listing

When you click on the learn more you are taken to energystar.gov/products.

Here is Brodie's screenshot:

Google Energy Saving Label Showing On Free Listing Product Results Shopping

These energy saving labels can probably be specified in your Merchant Center product specification.

Forum discussion at X.

 

