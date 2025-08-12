Google is testing a new section in the Google Search results titled "From online stores." We've seen a similar section for nearby stores but I am not sure if we've seen the online stores version.
This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X:
Here is the in stores nearby:
We may have seen something like it but not exactly like it last November?
In any event, here are more screenshots:
"Google is testing from online store carousels in SERPs, which usually appear for 'near me' keywords. Is this new? @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/E5JRi34Cr5— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) August 11, 2025
Forum discussion at X.