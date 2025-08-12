Google From Online Stores Section In Search

Google Retail Store

Google is testing a new section in the Google Search results titled "From online stores." We've seen a similar section for nearby stores but I am not sure if we've seen the online stores version.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X:

Google From Online Stores

Here is the in stores nearby:

Google In Stores Nearby

We may have seen something like it but not exactly like it last November?

In any event, here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

