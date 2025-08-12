Google Merchant Center Ads Promotions Preview & Chat Checkbox

Aug 12, 2025
Google Merchant Center now lets you preview your promotions, your sponsored ads, before adding them. Google also added two check boxes to your customer service section for live versus chatbot support.

I am not sure if these are super new or not, I mean, I think the promotions preview feature is at least a few months old. But I just learned about these today, so I figured I'd share them.

These were spotted by Arpan Banerjee but Adriaan Dekker seemed to post these updated on his behalf.

Adriaan Dekker posted the promotions preview screenshot on LinkedIn - but I should note, I see a help document that was out since at least April on this feature. It says:

Promotions Preview in Merchant Center gives you a sneak peek of how your promotion will look before they go live. This feature helps create more effective promotion by enabling you to preview in real-time.

Promotions Preview is available within the promotion builder tool, and used as a reference only. While creating your promotion, the current version only shows a preview for Google Search. However, your promotion will appear on all the relevant Google channels. To create promotions and check their preview.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Merchant Center Ads Preview

The next one was also shared by Adriaan Dekker but sourced from Arpan Banerjee, shared on LinkedIn as well.

It shows that for the customer service section you can specify if you offer live chat and/or chat bot support.

Google Merchant Center Ads Chat

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

