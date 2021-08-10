Daily Search Forum Recap: August 10, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google may be having indexing issues, weird ones that pages are indexed, then removed from the index, over and over again - Google has not confirmed this yet. Google Ads released Ads Editor version 1.7 with a bunch of changes. Google is now enforcing physical addresses for some Google My Business listings. Google's structured data testing tool page is now a page that directs users to the right tool. Google added new author markup support to its article structured markup page.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Possible Google Indexing Issues With Pages Dropping In & Out Of The Index
For the past few weeks or so, I have been hearing complaints from SEOs, mostly in private forums, about Google having weird indexing issues. The issues are not persistent, in that a new page is indexed, then drops out of the index, then indexed again, then drops out and then back again.
- Google Ads Editor 1.7 Gains Hotel Ads Lead, Extension Forms & More
Google, after a false start, announced the release of version 1.7 of Google Ads Editor. Google Ads Editor 1.7 brings Hotel ads, easier downloads, YouTube audio ads, lead form extensions, additional recommendation types and the deprecation of Showcase ads.
- Google Enforcing Physical Addresses For Some Google My Business Listings
Google is now requiring some businesses to add a physical address and not be a service area business in Google My Business. Google told Stefan Somborac that this is a "new feature is an automated, anti-spam protection designed to reduce category misuse across millions of business profiles."
- Google Structured Data Testing Tool Directs You To Rich Results Test Or Schema.org
Google has updated the structured data testing tool page to a page that instructs the user to either go to the rich results testing tool on Google or the schema markup validator on Schema.org.
- Google Adds Author Markup To Article Structured Data Recommended Properties
Google said it has recently added the author.url property to the Article structured data documentation. Google said this "url property helps Google disambiguate the correct author of the article." But it seems Google added a number of author based properties to the document recently.
- Google I/O Flower Bed & More
Here is a photo from before Google I/O this year, which was a super limited audience, at the Google office. They hired a firm to create this I/O designed flower bed and do some of the creative direct
Other Great Search Threads:
- I'd see it more like a 301, but imo the difference is subtle enought that it's not worth spending too much time on. Usually you'd use these when you can't server-side-redirect, so it's not really a, John Mueller on Twitter
- We don't count words., John Mueller on Twitter
- Do you cloak by user-agent? (ok, not you personally, maybe a site that you, uhm, know) Double-check what happens when you access it with Chrome 100., John Mueller on Twitter
- Impossible to say. We just don't index all content all the time, so that can be normal. Also "unique optimized" makes me fear that perhaps they're technically unique, but not really fantastic. Our systems lov, John Mueller on Twitter
- Yes :). These are technically different URLs, even if they look very similar. So if you change from one to another, you need to take care to do the usual things: redirect, update all internal links, update ca, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How customer-obsessed marketers succeed with personalization
- Google Ads attribution models now support YouTube and Display
- How to maintain organic performance when merging multiple websites
- Don’t miss SMX Convert — online next week!
- It’s not a bug; it’s a feature! The Google search term report glitch actually may have been a test; Monday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 4 Tips to Get Ahead with your New Google Analytics 4 (GA4) Setup, Blast Analytics
- Data Studio Integration, Merkle
Industry & Business
- Google planning Silicon Valley campus, hardware lab, CNBC
- Google allegedly considered buying Epic Games to silence antitrust complaints, Ars Technica
- Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- Link Building for the New Digital Marketer, Go Fish Digital
- Sponsored Content Partnerships: What Influencers Wish Brands Knew, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- 5 Local Business Marketing Takeaways from MozCon Virtual 2021, Moz
- Discover and Support Local Bookstores with Google Maps, Google Blog
- Does Moving Your Business Impact Rankings? [2 Case Studies], Sterling Sky Inc
- Locally Prominent Semantic Features, SEO By The Sea
Mobile & Voice
- How to use the new Spotlight in iOS 15, AppleInsider
- Amazon Upgrades Alexa for Hospitality to Expand and Scale Services, Voicebot
- Google Assistant Dark Mode - How To Enable It, Screen Rant
- Rise of the voice assistant shoppers: Screen + voice power can be the ultimate online shopping experience, The Tech Panda
SEO
- Google Search Console Insights behind the curtains, Google
- The role of SEO in a decentralized e-commerce world, Kevin Indig
- What is the Google Deal Results Page? [And Why It's Valuable for Brands in Q4], Tinuiti
- A performance-focused workflow based on Google tools, Web Dev
- Google Search Console Explorer (Spreadsheet), Hugo Akhtari
PPC
- 4 Common PPC Management Mistakes & How to Avoid Them, Semrush
- Attribution models now support YouTube and Display ads, Google Ads Help
- Q4 PPC Planning: Creating an Ecomm Facebook Ad Plan, Clix Marketing PPC Blog
- Update to Political content policy (August 2021), Google Advertising Policies Help
- How to Increase Your Quality Score's Ad Relevancy Factor, Adalysis
