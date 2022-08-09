Google Local Service Ads New Weekly Email Performance Summary

Google has revised the emails they are sending Local Service Ads advertisers with a new email that says "Weekly recap | See how your ads did this week."

This comes visa Len on Twitter who follows Local Service Ads very closely. He said they are now sending out a new email and this email shows a weekly review of the performance of your local service ads.

The email says "here's a look at how your Local Service Ads performed last week." It then shows how many leads you were charged for, the amount you spent, the current ratings, and your budget is broken down by spend, average weekly, and monthly max. Here is a screenshot of the email from Len:

