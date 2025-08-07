Daily Search Forum Recap: August 7, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Despite all the third-party studies, Google says clicks to websites from Google Search are "relatively stable" since AI Overviews rolled out - most do not believe Google. Google Ads API version 21 is now out. Google added the AI Mode button to the search app. Bing Webmaster Tools added device and country lists to the performance report. Bing is testing moving the search tools bar by the search box. Apple Business Connect now supports UTM parameters for action links.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.