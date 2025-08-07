Daily Search Forum Recap: August 7, 2025

Aug 7, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Despite all the third-party studies, Google says clicks to websites from Google Search are "relatively stable" since AI Overviews rolled out - most do not believe Google. Google Ads API version 21 is now out. Google added the AI Mode button to the search app. Bing Webmaster Tools added device and country lists to the performance report. Bing is testing moving the search tools bar by the search box. Apple Business Connect now supports UTM parameters for action links.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Clicks To Websites Relatively Stable With AI Overviews (Is It Flawed?)
    Google's Liz Reid, in response to all the third-party studies, wrote on the Google blog, "Overall, total organic click volume from Google Search to websites has been relatively stable year-over-year." There was no specific data shared, Google did not offer up Search Console data, Google didn't show a chart - they just wrote clicks are "relatively stable."
  • Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Report Adds List By Device & Country
    Microsoft has added two new options to the Bing Webmaster Tools Search Performance report. There is a new list by for "device" and for "country," which was added to the existing "keywords" and "pages" options.
  • Google Ads API Version 21 Now Available
    Google has released version 21 of the Google Ads API, this is a major release with dozens of updates. Updates include AI Max for Search campaigns, PMax changes, reporting updates and much more.
  • Google AI Mode Button Now In Search App
    Google has added the AI Mode button to the Google Search App. I am not sure if this is super new, as I don't use the Google app all that often.
  • Apple Business Connect Supports UTM Parameters For Action Links
    Apple sent out an email update to some of those using Apple Business Connect to announce that it now supports UTM parameters for action links. This means you can more accurately track and report on clicks from Apple Maps to your business and the subsequent conversions.
  • Bing Search Tests Moving Search Tools By Search Box
    Microsoft is testing moving the search tools links that is typically below the search box, to above the search box. At least I think that is where Bing places those search tools.
  • Googlely Floor Signs
    Here is the 9th floor of the Google London office and you can see, the floor signs are super Googlely. They are made up of the Google logo colors, red, blue, green and yellow.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 7, 2025

Aug 7, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google: Clicks To Websites Relatively Stable With AI Overviews (Is It Flawed?)

Aug 7, 2025 - 7:51 am

Apple Business Connect Supports UTM Parameters For Action Links

Aug 7, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 21 Now Available

Aug 7, 2025 - 7:31 am

Bing Search Tests Moving Search Tools By Search Box

Aug 7, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Button Now In Search App

Aug 7, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: Clicks To Websites Relatively Stable With AI Overviews (Is It Flawed?)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.