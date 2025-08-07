Daily Search Forum Recap: August 7, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Despite all the third-party studies, Google says clicks to websites from Google Search are "relatively stable" since AI Overviews rolled out - most do not believe Google. Google Ads API version 21 is now out. Google added the AI Mode button to the search app. Bing Webmaster Tools added device and country lists to the performance report. Bing is testing moving the search tools bar by the search box. Apple Business Connect now supports UTM parameters for action links.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google: Clicks To Websites Relatively Stable With AI Overviews (Is It Flawed?)
Google's Liz Reid, in response to all the third-party studies, wrote on the Google blog, "Overall, total organic click volume from Google Search to websites has been relatively stable year-over-year." There was no specific data shared, Google did not offer up Search Console data, Google didn't show a chart - they just wrote clicks are "relatively stable."
-
Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Report Adds List By Device & Country
Microsoft has added two new options to the Bing Webmaster Tools Search Performance report. There is a new list by for "device" and for "country," which was added to the existing "keywords" and "pages" options.
-
Google Ads API Version 21 Now Available
Google has released version 21 of the Google Ads API, this is a major release with dozens of updates. Updates include AI Max for Search campaigns, PMax changes, reporting updates and much more.
-
Google AI Mode Button Now In Search App
Google has added the AI Mode button to the Google Search App. I am not sure if this is super new, as I don't use the Google app all that often.
-
Apple Business Connect Supports UTM Parameters For Action Links
Apple sent out an email update to some of those using Apple Business Connect to announce that it now supports UTM parameters for action links. This means you can more accurately track and report on clicks from Apple Maps to your business and the subsequent conversions.
-
Bing Search Tests Moving Search Tools By Search Box
Microsoft is testing moving the search tools links that is typically below the search box, to above the search box. At least I think that is where Bing places those search tools.
-
Googlely Floor Signs
Here is the 9th floor of the Google London office and you can see, the floor signs are super Googlely. They are made up of the Google logo colors, red, blue, green and yellow.
