Google has added the AI Mode button to the Google Search App. I am not sure if this is super new, as I don't use the Google app all that often. Note, the AI Mode button has always been there, they just moved things around...

But Damien spotted this and posted some screenshots on X - here is the before and after - with and without the AI Mode button:

This is what I see, the AI Mode button:

Back in May, Google began adding the AI Mode button to the Google home page and search box and now it is fully live in the US, UK and India.

