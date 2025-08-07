Google AI Mode Button Now In Search App

Aug 7, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Button

Google has added the AI Mode button to the Google Search App. I am not sure if this is super new, as I don't use the Google app all that often. Note, the AI Mode button has always been there, they just moved things around...

But Damien spotted this and posted some screenshots on X - here is the before and after - with and without the AI Mode button:

Google Ai Mode Button Google App

This is what I see, the AI Mode button:

Google Ai Mode App Button

Back in May, Google began adding the AI Mode button to the Google home page and search box and now it is fully live in the US, UK and India.

Forum discussion at X.

 

