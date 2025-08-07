Microsoft is testing moving the search tools links that is typically below the search box, to above the search box. At least I think that is where Bing places those search tools.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about this on X - he said, "Bing has changed the position of the search bar — it now appears below the filters, whereas it was previously displayed above them."

Here is what it normally looks like:

This is the test:

I think I like the new version?

For me, at least, it changes the position of the search tools based on the query - for some reason...

Also, Bing is testing bolding the Copilot tab:

