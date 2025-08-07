Bing Search Tests Moving Search Tools By Search Box

Microsoft is testing moving the search tools links that is typically below the search box, to above the search box. At least I think that is where Bing places those search tools.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about this on X - he said, "Bing has changed the position of the search bar — it now appears below the filters, whereas it was previously displayed above them."

Here is what it normally looks like:

Bing Search Tools Below Box Normal

This is the test:

Bing Search Tools Bar Above Search Box

I think I like the new version?

For me, at least, it changes the position of the search tools based on the query - for some reason...

Also, Bing is testing bolding the Copilot tab:

Forum discussion at X.

 

