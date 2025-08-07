Microsoft is testing moving the search tools links that is typically below the search box, to above the search box. At least I think that is where Bing places those search tools.
This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about this on X - he said, "Bing has changed the position of the search bar — it now appears below the filters, whereas it was previously displayed above them."
Here is what it normally looks like:
This is the test:
I think I like the new version?
For me, at least, it changes the position of the search tools based on the query - for some reason...
Also, Bing is testing bolding the Copilot tab:
Bing is testing a bold 'Copilot' tab in the top navigation — stands out more than the others. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/uSqnZon4m4— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) August 5, 2025
Forum discussion at X.