Daily Search Forum Recap: August 5, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing said they did not push an algorithm update around the end of May but some data suggests they did. Google ignores ratelimit header fields for HTTP. Google dropped the see results about title in the mobile search results. Google shopping product images may use user reviews. Google Local Knowledge panels may show an interactive card layout.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Bing Search Ranking Algorithm Update Around May 29th? Microsoft Says No.
Microsoft looks to have pushed out a Bing Search ranking algorithm update around May 29th. I don't track Bing Search ranking volatility that closely anymore but Glenn Gabe looked back at some data and believes that around May 29, 2024, there was a big Bing core update (if you will). Fabrice Canel from Microsoft responded by saying, no, "nothing unusual was released around this date."
-
Google Local Knowledge Panel Interactive Card Interface
Google seems to have launched the interactive knowledge panel layout for local knowledge panels in Google Search. This design is from a couple of years ago but now seems to be rolling out for the local version of knowledge panels.
-
Google Does Not Handle HTTP RateLimit Header Fields
Google seems to know handle or obey the RateLimit Header Fields for HTTP. Mike Blazer asked John Mueller from Google about this and John said he never heard of it, so he assumes Google Search does not handle it.
-
Google Shopping Product Images Showing User Review Images
Google seems to be showing photos from reviews from actual users in the Google Shopping product image carousel. So when you click on a product listing and then swipe through the images, you may see actual photos submitted by users from their reviews.
-
Google Removes See Results About Title From Mobile Search Results
Google has dropped the title from the "see results about" disambiguous search feature in the mobile search results interface. The feature is still very much alive, but on mobile search, Google removed the title of it and just shows the feature. On desktop, the title of the search feature remains.
-
Google Scavenger Hunt
Here is a photo from a family fun day event at the Google Chicago office of the official Google scavenger hunt. The Google kid is holding a sign that reads, "Start the quest, where the next clue awaits your best!"
