Google has dropped the title from the "see results about" disambiguous search feature in the mobile search results interface. The feature is still very much alive, but on mobile search, Google removed the title of it and just shows the feature. On desktop, the title of the search feature remains.

The see results about feature is at least from 2015, about a decade ago.

Here are screenshots of this feature from Brodie Clark on SERP Alerts on X, who first noticed the feature's title going away on mobile search.

Here is what it looked like earlier:

Here is what it looks like now (I can replicate this):

Here is what it looks like on desktop:

I am not sure how big of a deal this is, but as Brodie noticed, the Semrush chart for this believes it is gone from mobile, but it is not.

It seems Google removed the title from this search feature around July 30, 2024.

Forum discussion at X.