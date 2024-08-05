Google Removes See Results About Title From Mobile Search Results

Aug 5, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Eye

Google has dropped the title from the "see results about" disambiguous search feature in the mobile search results interface. The feature is still very much alive, but on mobile search, Google removed the title of it and just shows the feature. On desktop, the title of the search feature remains.

The see results about feature is at least from 2015, about a decade ago.

Here are screenshots of this feature from Brodie Clark on SERP Alerts on X, who first noticed the feature's title going away on mobile search.

Here is what it looked like earlier:

Google See Results About Title Old

Here is what it looks like now (I can replicate this):

Google See Results About Title Gone New

Here is what it looks like on desktop:

Google See Results About Desktop

I am not sure how big of a deal this is, but as Brodie noticed, the Semrush chart for this believes it is gone from mobile, but it is not.

It seems Google removed the title from this search feature around July 30, 2024.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Does Not Handle HTTP RateLimit Header Fields

Aug 5, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Removes See Results About Title From Mobile Search Results

Aug 5, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Shopping Product Images Showing User Review Images

Aug 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Local Knowledge Panel Interactive Card Interface

Aug 5, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 2, 2024

Aug 2, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Intense Google Ranking Volatility, Deepfake Search Updates & Trump Autocomplete Tweaks

Aug 2, 2024 - 8:01 am
Previous Story: Google Shopping Product Images Showing User Review Images
Next Story: Google Does Not Handle HTTP RateLimit Header Fields

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.