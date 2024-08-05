Google Does Not Handle HTTP RateLimit Header Fields

Aug 5, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Sandglasses

Google seems to know handle or obey the RateLimit Header Fields for HTTP. Mike Blazer asked John Mueller from Google about this and John said he never heard of it, so he assumes Google Search does not handle it.

Mike Blazer asked, "Is Google respecting the "x-ratelimit-limit" HTTP header when crawling websites?"

John Mueller replied, "I've never heard of it, so I guess that's an answer :-). We document HTTP 429 & 503 for requesting slow-downs."

Here are those posts on Mastodon:

Mastodon

You can see the full help document on what Google supports with these headers over here.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google News

Google Is A Monopoly, Federal Judge Rules (What's Next)

Aug 5, 2024 - 4:02 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 5, 2024

Aug 5, 2024 - 10:00 am
Bing SEO

Bing Search Ranking Algorithm Update Around May 29th? Microsoft Says No.

Aug 5, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Does Not Handle HTTP RateLimit Header Fields

Aug 5, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Removes See Results About Title From Mobile Search Results

Aug 5, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Shopping Product Images Showing User Review Images

Aug 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Removes See Results About Title From Mobile Search Results
Next Story: Bing Search Ranking Algorithm Update Around May 29th? Microsoft Says No.

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.