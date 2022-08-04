Daily Search Forum Recap: August 4, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google added new links to SEO best practices docs from April, some I have not seen before, like best practices for a blogger and others - so check them out. Google Business Profiles added an Asian-owned attribute. Google Search updated the interface for view in 3D for products and augmented reality. Google is testing dynamically inserting the people also ask in the footer of the search results. Google is still, yes five plus years later, migrating sites to mobile-first indexing.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Adds Content Guidelines Links For Bloggers, Hosts, E-Commerce Sites & More
Google added links to its overview of guidelines page with five-more links, keep in mind, that this content is not new, they were published back in April in the Google Search developer resources.
- Google Loading A New People Also Ask In The Footer Section Of Search
Google is dynamically loading a new people also ask section in the footer of the search results after you interact with the people also ask section in the upper section of the Google Search results.
- Google Search View In 3D For Some Wayfair Listings
Google first demonstrated view in 3D augmented reality images in the Google Search results back in 2019 and since then we have seen some retailers test it out and Google also use it for cute animals and other objects. But now it seems some core retailers, like Wayfair, is showing some of their products in 3D in Google Search.
- Google Adds Asian Owned Business Attribute For Business Profiles
Google has added yet another business attribute for Google Business Profiles - Asian-owned businesses. This is a new label that can be added to your business in Google Maps and Google Search "making it easier to find Asian-owned businesses in their own community," Google said.
- Five Years Later: Sites Still Being Migrated To Google's Mobile First Indexing
Google started its mobile-first indexing initiative over 5 years and 8 months ago, in November 2016. But we still have sites that are being migrated over from Google desktop-first indexing to mobile-first indexing in 2022.
- Google Train Station Clock
Here is an interesting sign at the Google Germany office. It looks like what you'd see in a train station but with the Google name on it.
