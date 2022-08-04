Daily Search Forum Recap: August 4, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google added new links to SEO best practices docs from April, some I have not seen before, like best practices for a blogger and others - so check them out. Google Business Profiles added an Asian-owned attribute. Google Search updated the interface for view in 3D for products and augmented reality. Google is testing dynamically inserting the people also ask in the footer of the search results. Google is still, yes five plus years later, migrating sites to mobile-first indexing.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

How To Get More Reviews That Include Photos, Leadferno

Mobile & Voice

Siri has actually gotten worse for me over time, MacRumors Forums

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.