Google Loading A New People Also Ask In The Footer Section Of Search

Google is dynamically loading a new people also ask section in the footer of the search results after you interact with the people also ask section in the upper section of the Google Search results. Honestly, I am not sure if this is new, but Alexis Rylko from iProspect notified me of this on Twitter.

I can easily replicate it and made my own GIF of if it in action. As you can see, I show how there are no people also ask section in the footer, then I scroll back up, click on the upper people also ask section. Then I go back down and see a new people also ask section load.

Alexis Rylko shared this also in his Twitter post:

🚀 There can never be too many #PeopleAlsoAsk! Google dynamically adds an additional separate #PAA block at the bottom of the page if you interact with one of the questions of the 1st one. Bug, test, evolution? #SEO pic.twitter.com/MOZuzzyFRF — Alexis Rylko (@alekseo) August 2, 2022

Is this new?

Forum discussion at Twitter.